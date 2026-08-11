"Crossing the 49th Parallel" -- the Cross-Border Retirement Guide -- Arrives on Audible

Cross-border advisor Lucas Wennersten's plain-language guide to retiring across the Canada–U.S. border is now an audiobook — released with a refreshed cover and alongside the firm's new free suite of cross-border planning tools.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossing the 49th Parallel: A Retirement Planning Guide for Crossing the US–Canada Border, by dual-licensed cross-border advisor Lucas Wennersten, CFP® (Canada and U.S.), CFA, is now available as an audiobook on Audible. The audio edition brings the firm's most-requested resource to commuters, snowbirds, and anyone who would rather listen than read — and arrives with a refreshed cover design.

Narrated by Mateus R. Gomes and running 4 hours and 41 minutes, the audiobook covers the decisions that define financial life across the 49th parallel: what happens to RRSPs, IRAs, 401(k)s, Roth IRAs and TFSAs when you cross the border; how the Canada–U.S. tax treaty protects — or fails to protect — each account; and how to draw retirement income tax-efficiently across CPP, OAS, Social Security and accounts in two countries.

"Most people moving between Canada and the U.S. are handed advice built for one side of the border," said Wennersten. "I wrote this book to be the plain-language guide I wish every cross-border family had before they made an irreversible move. Putting it on Audible means you can absorb it on a flight south for the winter or a commute home — wherever the questions actually come up."

The audiobook is available now on Audible at https://www.audible.com/pd/Crossing-the-49th-Parallel-Audiobook/B0HC4LD3BV ($15.34, or free with a 30-day Audible trial). Print and Kindle editions remain available on Amazon. Learn more at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/book.

What listeners will learn

How each registered and retirement account is treated once you cross the border — and the mistakes that quietly trigger double tax.

Where the Canada–U.S. tax treaty helps (the Roth IRA election) and where it doesn't (the TFSA trap for U.S. persons).

How to sequence retirement withdrawals across two tax systems and two currencies.

What to handle before a move — while the most valuable planning options are still open.

Released alongside a free suite of cross-border tools

The audiobook launch follows 49th Parallel Wealth Management's recent release of a free suite of interactive cross-border tools at 49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/tools — thirteen no-sign-up calculators and checks covering U.S. residency (the Substantial Presence Test), retirement income, treaty treatment, education savings, and estate exposure. Listeners can move straight from the concepts in the book to running their own numbers, at no cost.

About 49th Parallel Wealth Management

49th Parallel Wealth Management is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment adviser built for the space between Canada and the United States, coordinating investment management, financial planning, and cross-border tax as a single relationship. Founder Lucas Wennersten is a CFP® in both Canada and the U.S. and a CFA charter holder, and the author of Crossing the 49th Parallel. The firm serves clients from offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Review copies

Complimentary audiobook review copies (Audible promo codes) are available to journalists, podcasters, and reviewers on request. To request a copy for coverage, contact the media contact below.

Media Contact

Shakorah W., Chief Operating Officer, 49th Parallel Wealth Management

[email protected] • Scottsdale, AZ: 480-520-7770 • Vancouver, BC: 647-670-1203

49thparallelwealthmanagement.com/book

Disclaimer: Crossing the 49th Parallel and the tools referenced provide general educational information only and are not tax, legal, or investment advice. 49th Parallel Wealth Management is a registered investment adviser; advisory services are offered only where the firm is registered or exempt. Cross-border rules change and outcomes depend on individual circumstances.

SOURCE Lucas Wennersten