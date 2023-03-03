Crowdfunding Market Size is set to Grow by USD 264.09 Billion at a CAGR of 15.86% between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size was valued at USD 123.16 Billion from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crowdfunding market report by Technavio data analysts and research experts is projected to record the market size growth by USD 264.09 billion during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the decelerating CAGR of 15.86%. For exclusive market statistics and other relevant market information, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) buy the report.

What`s New for 2023?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crowdfunding Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Social media usage as a source of promotion without cost, convenient access to capital as compared to traditional funding, and a growing customer base are projected as the prominent factors leading to the crowdfunding market growth.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

There are two segments such as cloud, and on-premise classified in the crowdfunding market as per Technavio's analysts.

Among the two, the cloud-based segment is projected as the most significant segment in terms of market share growth during 2022-2027. The segment first witnessed a gradual rise in the market share of USD 72.66 billion in 2017 and continued to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, APAC is projected at the top of the list. 62% of the total market share growth will be originated from APAC by 2027. Technavio further suggests, if the entrepreneurs face issues in raising funds, it results in the company having more chances to pivot or iterate. Such a scenario will attract companies toward crowdfunding, which, in turn, will boost market growth from 2022 to 2027.

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

Social media usage as a source of promotion without cost is dominantly driving market growth.

Technavio also suggests, exploring crowdfunding campaigns as channels for crowdsourcing will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the crowdfunding market growth during 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, crowdfunding via social media platforms involves more time and it may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.



Key Market Vendors

There are a few key vendors operating in the market, mentioned in the report such as:

Chuffed.org Pty Ltd.

Fundable LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

DonorsChoose

Crowdera Inc.

FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Crowdcube Ltd.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Major Data Covered in this Crowdfunding Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the crowdfunding market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the crowdfunding market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Global Crowdfunding Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.86% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 264.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, Canada, China, Australia, UK, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdera Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, GGF Global Ltd., GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Ioby Inc., Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kiva Microfunds, Milaap Social Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., Patreon Inc., Seedrs Ltd., and Wishberry Online Services Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

