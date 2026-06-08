CrowdHealth Unveils Bold New Program to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

The program takes aim at the industry profiting off one of America's most expensive chronic conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdHealth today announced the launch of a revolutionary new program aimed at helping participants reverse Type 2 Diabetes.

More than 38 million Americans live with Type 2 Diabetes, yet the traditional healthcare system profits from the diagnosis as a lifelong condition: prescriptions, appointments, monitoring, dependence on care, and mounting medical bills. CrowdHealth is declaring war on this status quo, challenging the healthcare establishment and clearing the path for patients to just get healthier.

The company's new program is designed for people ready to radically change their health and break free from chronic disease management. Developed in partnership with leading virtual metabolic health clinics, the program combines intensive nutrition intervention, coordinated medical support, accountability, and transparent pricing. The initiative is engineered to reverse the trajectory of the disease, aiming for definitive patient outcomes including lower A1c levels, sustained weight loss, and freedom from lifelong medication.

"The healthcare system profits when people stay sick, not when they get better," said Andy Schoonover, Founder and CEO of CrowdHealth. "Incentives are backwards: the more prescriptions, appointments, and chronic conditions people have, the more money the system makes. We reject that model. At CrowdHealth, we believe many chronic diseases are preventable or reversible when people have the right nutrition, support, and motivation. That shouldn't be a radical idea. It's time to stop funding a system that benefits from keeping people trapped in lifelong disease management. We're replacing it with a community framework obsessed with getting people healthier."

This high-touch program will include:

Dedicated Care Advocacy: Continuous clinical coordination and accountability support.

Evidence-Based Nutrition: Personalized metabolic nutrition programs.

Cost Optimization: Transparent cash-pay pricing for insulin, CGMs, and labs.

Biometric Tracking: Routine monitoring of A1c, fasting glucose, and weight.

Crowdfunded Bills: Peer-to-peer medical cost sharing for program expenses.

Interested individuals must complete a screening call to determine eligibility and baseline needs.

Sign up for a screening call here

About CrowdHealth

CrowdHealth is not insurance and offers a community-powered alternative to traditional health insurance. Members pay a monthly membership fee to access crowdfunding for medical expenses, dedicated advocacy support, and tools designed to help navigate and reduce healthcare costs while aligning incentives around better health outcomes. CrowdHealth is committed to helping members manage, reduce, and prevent chronic disease. CrowdHealth exists to give people a responsible way to exit the broken healthcare system with a platform built to replace insurance entirely with a community that has each other's back. Everyone knows insurance is broken. What's kept individuals part of this system isn't loyalty, it's fear, and it's time that changes.

Media Contact:

Kate Burke

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SOURCE CrowdHealth