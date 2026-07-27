Crown Brands Group Acquires Italian Luxury Lingerie Brand Cosabella from CALIDA GROUP

Second Acquisition in Seven Months Accelerates Crown's Strategy to Build a Global Portfolio of Iconic Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Brands Group ("Crown"), a global brand management company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Cosabella, the Italian luxury lingerie brand, from Swiss-listed CALIDA GROUP. The transaction marks Crown's second acquisition since its launch, following the acquisition of iconic intimates brand Hanky Panky in December 2025.

Since 1983, Cosabella, Italian for "beautiful thing," has been dedicated to empowering women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. With a belief that lingerie should be both functional and beautiful, Cosabella has remained at the forefront of innovation. Blending Italian heritage with modern design, the brand celebrates individuality and femininity, redefining everyday essentials.

"Cosabella is everything we look for in a brand: true Italian craftsmanship, a devoted customer, and a name that means something in every major market," said Raymond Dayan, CEO of Crown Brands Group. "Alongside Hanky Panky, Cosabella gives Crown a clear leadership position in premium intimates, and it validates the model we set out to build: to acquire authentic heritage brands, pair them with best-in-class operating partners and invest in their next chapter of growth. Intimates is our first vertical, and Cosabella strengthens our foundation there as we look ahead to new categories."

Crown will direct global brand strategy, marketing, and licensing for Cosabella, operating the brand through a licensing model anchored by best-in-class category partners. As Crown's core operating partner and exclusive intimate apparel licensee, Rafar Group ("Rafar"), the parent company of Gelmart International, will lead product design, development, e-commerce operations, and distribution for the brand, drawing on more than 70 years in the intimate apparel industry and a track record of building modern intimates brands including LIVELY. Rafar holds the same role for Hanky Panky, creating meaningful scale and synergy across Crown's intimates portfolio. As licensee for Cosabella's sleepwear and loungewear, Dreamwear will bring decades of experience designing and manufacturing for the world's top retailers to the brand's growth in those categories. Together, Crown and its partners will expand Cosabella's presence across department stores, specialty boutiques, e-commerce, and international markets.

Crown is actively evaluating additional acquisitions of heritage brands with global recognition, premium distribution, and compelling expansion opportunities across apparel, lifestyle, and adjacent consumer categories.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Benesch acted as legal advisor to Crown Brands Group. Covington acted as legal advisor to CALIDA GROUP.

About Crown Brands Group

Crown Brands Group is a global brand management company focused on acquiring and elevating iconic consumer brands to drive sustainable growth. Crown's strategy focuses on identifying heritage brands with global recognition, premium distribution, and compelling expansion opportunities. The firm is backed by G72 Holdings, the family office of Raymond Gindi, whose family co-founded the iconic Century 21 Stores. By leveraging multi-generational retail expertise and a network of best-in-class operating partners, Crown creates enduring long-term value for its portfolio, which includes Hanky Panky and Cosabella. For more information, visit cbgny.com.

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SOURCE Crown Brands Group