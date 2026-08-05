Crown Dentistry Celebrates One-Year Anniversary and Expands In-House Specialty Care with Endodontist Dr. Kevin Kuo and Periodontist Dr. María L. Bernal

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Dentistry is proud to announce its one-year anniversary of providing premier dental care to the Kissimmee community. Over the past year, the practice has established itself as a trusted partner in oral health, delivering compassionate, comprehensive dental solutions.

Crown Dentistry Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Speed Speed

To mark this milestone, Crown Dentistry is shining a spotlight on its exceptional team and expanded capabilities, including two in-house specialists: Dr. Kevin Kuo (Endodontics) and Dr. María L. Bernal (Periodontics). Their advanced expertise allows patients to receive top-tier specialized treatments—from complex root canals to advanced periodontics and dental implant surgery—under one roof, eliminating the need to be referred out to separate clinics.

From its founding, Crown Dentistry has been committed to convenience and excellence. By providing a complete range of services in a single location, the practice ensures seamless continuity of care and patient comfort. Crown Dentistry's comprehensive menu includes general dentistry, preventive care, routine check-ups, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, root canals, complex gum therapies, specialized implant surgeries, advanced regenerative procedures, and emergency dental services.

Elite Specialty Care: Endodontics & Periodontics Under One Roof

Central to Crown Dentistry's mission of all-inclusive care is its team of world-class specialists:

Dr. Kevin Kuo (Endodontist): Driven by an endless pursuit of knowledge, Dr. Kuo embraces solving complex dental problems with creative insight to deliver modern, effective, and comfortable root canal treatments. Dr. Kuo earned his Dental Degree (DDS) at the top-ranked University of Michigan School of Dentistry before completing his distinguished endodontic specialty training and a Master of Medical Sciences (MMSc) degree at the world-renowned Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. María L. Bernal (Periodontist): Dr. Bernal earned her DMD at Nova Southeastern University and completed specialty periodontics training at the University of Tennessee and Memphis VA. Holding dual Master's degrees, her expertise covers four core areas: gum disease management (from mild gingivitis to severe periodontitis), dental implant placement and repair, bone regeneration, and cosmetic gum sculpting for "gummy smiles." Dr. Bernal also introduces Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) therapy—a 100% natural, blood-derived treatment that accelerates healing and tissue regeneration. (521 characters)

"Reaching our one-year milestone is an exciting moment for the entire Crown Dentistry team," said a spokesperson for the practice. "We set out to redefine the dental experience in Kissimmee by offering truly comprehensive care. Having specialists of Dr. Kevin Kuo's and Dr. María Bernal's caliber working alongside our general dentistry team means our patients can get everything from routine check-ups to advanced PRF healing therapy and surgical implants right here in our office. It provides a level of comfort, familiarity, and trust that is hard to find elsewhere."

As Crown Dentistry enters its second year, the Kissimmee dental practice remains dedicated to utilizing advanced dental technology and maintaining a welcoming, patient-first environment.

Crown Dentistry is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with general dentists Dr. Juliana Bermudez or Dr. Nadia Sulieman, or to consult with their specialist team, community members are encouraged to contact the office or book an appointment online at https://thecrowndentistry.com/online-booking.

About Crown Dentistry

Located in West Kissimmee, FL, Crown Dentistry is a state-of-the-art dental practice offering full-service oral healthcare. The practice aims to meet all of its patients' dental needs, delivered by a team of highly trained professionals offering warm smiles, great customer service, and care for their dental health. Learn more on their website: https://thecrowndentistry.com/

Contact Information

Name: Anita De Las Nueces

Phone Number: 407-212-7987

SOURCE Crown Dentistry