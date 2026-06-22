CROWN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF ITS 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT "DELIVERING SUSTAINABILITY", HIGHLIGHTING KEY MILESTONES AND PROGRESS TOWARD 2030 GOALS

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) announced today the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, marking the midpoint of the Company's Twentyby30™ program and underscoring continued progress across its environmental, social and governance priorities.

Twentyby30™ is a comprehensive program which addresses key priorities including climate action, water stewardship, circularity and responsible sourcing, alongside employee safety and engagement, including 20 sustainability objectives to be completed by or before the end of 2030. The report highlights measurable achievements across Crown's global operations, alongside the introduction of refined and more targeted goals designed to accelerate progress toward 2030.

A key milestone in this year's report is the successful achievement of Crown's 2025 water stewardship goal, with a 20% reduction in water withdrawal across its operations, delivered while increasing production levels.

The Company continues to strengthen the integration of sustainability across its operations, further advancing efforts to optimize energy and water use while eliminating waste to landfill. Crown is simultaneously intensifying its engagement across its supply chain to accelerate decarbonization, working closely with suppliers and value chain stakeholders to advance aluminum decarbonization and reduce upstream emissions at scale.

In 2025, the Company took its commitment a step further by securing validation of its near‑term targets and net‑zero pathway from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Crown also deepened its understanding of nature-related dependencies and impacts and are reporting our first Nature-Related Financial Disclosures.

"At the midpoint of our Twentyby30™ program, we are proud of the progress achieved across our global operations," said Timothy J. Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Achieving our 2025 water goal is a clear demonstration of what can be accomplished through strong operational discipline and global collaboration. We will continue to refine our priorities to drive meaningful impact and long-term value."

Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Vice President, Global Sustainability & External Affairs, added, "Delivering on key goals reflects the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our teams. As we move forward, our focus is on sharpening our efforts, prioritizing high-impact areas such as water-stressed regions, deepening engagement across our value chain, and ensuring our sustainability strategy continues to drive meaningful and measurable outcomes."

The report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core Standard and adheres to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). It also maps Crown's progress to indicators defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging Standard, and key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With sustainability embedded at the core of its business strategy, Crown remains focused on delivering tangible results today while advancing on its pathway toward a more resource-efficient and low-carbon future.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available here.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.crowncork.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the statements made in this release or the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed under the caption "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings. The Company does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.

For more information, contact: Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Vice President, Global Sustainability and External Affairs, (+33) 671 617 883

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.