Crunchy Hydration, a Leading Sparkling Wellness Water on a Mission to Improve Mental and Physical Health, Expands Nationally into World Market, A One-Of-A-Kind Nationwide Retail Brand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunchy Hydration, a sparkling wellness water on a mission to improve mental and physical health through mindful hydration, is pleased to announce that they have officially expanded into every World Market location nationwide.

The rollout marks a significant milestone for the Virginia-based beverage company, giving consumers coast-to-coast access to Crunchy's lineup of zero-sugar, zero-calorie sparkling wellness waters formulated with L-theanine, adaptogens, and electrolytes.

Crunchy Hydration

"This national expansion represents such an exciting step forward for our brand," said Megan Riggs, Founder and CEO of Crunchy Hydration. "World Market's nationwide footprint allows us to introduce Crunchy to new consumers across the country who are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional sodas, energy drinks, and sugary beverages."

The partnership significantly expands Crunchy's retail presence and continues the company's momentum following recent growth across major grocery chains and specialty retailers. With placement in every World Market store, Crunchy is now available to millions of shoppers nationwide.

Consumers can find Crunchy Hydration in World Market stores across the United States and are encouraged to share their discoveries on social media as the brand celebrates this retail milestone.

About Crunchy Hydration

Crunchy Hydration was founded by Virginia Beach, VA native, Megan Riggs. After graduating from UVA and spearheading West Coast operations in LA for a global training company, Megan began struggling with anxiety and burnout.

When traditional medicine fell short, she turned to natural wellness and embarked on a healing journey through Thailand, where she embraced a simpler, holistic lifestyle.

Fueled by a renewed passion for mental and physical health, Megan returned to the East Coast and launched Crunchy Hydration - built to bring healing and self-care into the everyday ritual of hydration.

Try Crunchy today at one of our hundreds of retailers!

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To learn more, check out our website drinkcrunchy.com and follow us on social @drinkcrunchy.

For media inquiries, samples, or interviews, please contact:

Company Contact

Megan Riggs

[email protected]

757-362-1607

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Crunchy Hydration