Cryoport's IntegriCell® Cryopreservation Services Selected by Verismo Therapeutics to Support Clinical KIR-CAR T Cell Therapy Programs

IntegriCell Provides Process Development, Technology Transfer, and Clinical Cryopreservation Services Supporting Verismo's Novel Multi-chain KIR-CAR Programs for Lead Candidates SynKIR™-110 and SynKIR™-310

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced that Cryoport Systems' IntegriCell® cryopreservation services have been selected by Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T cell therapy company pioneering a novel multi-chain KIR-CAR platform technology for the treatment of solid tumors (SynKIR™-110) and B cell associated disorders and malignancies (SynKIR™-310). Both candidates are in human clinical trials with initial Phase 1 data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting.

IntegriCell cryopreservation services are designed to support cell and gene therapy programs throughout clinical development and into commercialization. By providing standardized manufacture-ready cryopreserved leukapheresis starting material within a globally standardized, GMP-compliant quality management system, IntegriCell enables developers to reduce variability, improve manufacturing efficiency and derisk their supply chains while delivering the scalable, reproducible solutions required to support global growth.

"Advancing a cell therapy program requires a partner that can help developers refine and scale critical processes as their programs mature," said Dr. Mark Sawicki, CEO, Cryoport Systems. "By implementing Verismo's existing proprietary cryopreservation process within our global quality management system, we enabled them to preserve their existing regulatory work while gaining the consistency and reliability of our bioprocessing, cryopreservation and distribution infrastructure."

"IntegriCell will support cryopreservation for Verismo's two lead clinical programs: SynKIR™-110, currently being evaluated in the STAR-101 Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, and SynKIR™-310, currently being evaluated in the CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas," said Bryan Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Verismo Therapeutics. "Cryopreservation is an important component of the manufacturing process, and having a partner with the expertise to work within our existing workflow is essential. The IntegriCell team implemented our process with precision and worked alongside us to identify opportunities to improve process control and long-term scalability. These improvements position us well as we continue progressing toward future clinical and regulatory milestones to support our novel KIR-CAR platform."

"Cell and gene therapies are advancing rapidly, and the developers driving that progress need reliable supply chain partners who can grow with them," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO, Cryoport. "IntegriCell was built to bring the scientific depth and global infrastructure needed for these programs to succeed. Our partnership with Verismo reflects that commitment, and we look forward to supporting them as their programs continue to advance."

IntegriCell's cryopreservation service centers are strategically located in Houston, Texas and Liège, Belgium, providing geographic coverage to support clinical and commercial programs across the Americas and Europe. IntegriCell's capabilities integrate seamlessly with Cryoport Systems' broader temperature-controlled supply chain platform, spanning biologistics, biostorage and informatics, enabling clients to manage critical materials through a single partner relationship. Cryoport Systems further supports the availability of high-quality allogeneic starting materials through its strategic alliance with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, combining donor recruitment and apheresis collection expertise with IntegriCell's cryopreservation capabilities and Cryoport's Cryoshuttle® temperature-controlled transport service.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is a leading global provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, with an emphasis on regenerative medicine. We support biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers (CDMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), developers, and researchers with a comprehensive suite of services and products designed to minimize risk and maximize reliability across the temperature-controlled supply chain for the life sciences. Our integrated supply chain platform includes the Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized BioLogistics, biostorage, BioServices, cryopreservation services, and cryogenic systems, which in varying combinations deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the life sciences. With innovation, regulatory compliance, and agility at our core, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine™."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, our company maintains a strong global presence with operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at https://x.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.