Crypto PowerRanks, a Suite of Powerful Tools for Cryptocurrency Investors, Just Released

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterStreet Research Partners, LLC announces today the launch of Crypto PowerRanks.

Crypto PowerRanks™ enables its members to research, plan, and develop a dynamic investment strategy that can help navigate the volatile waters of the cryptocurrency market.

WaterStreet Research Partners, LLC

WaterStreet Research Partners, a Minneapolis-based investment research firm, has launched a first-of-its-kind membership program called Crypto PowerRanks™. This comprehensive service gives cryptocurrency investors access to proven, institution-level analytics and portfolio construction strategies to enable them to develop their own cryptocurrency investment plan.

The cryptocurrency market is still in its infancy. Investors are experiencing a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs and twists and turns that have left many of them wondering where to turn for help. It has been almost impossible to find a place that combines the robust research tools and market intelligence that investors need to make wise decisions.

The founders of WaterStreet, Thomas Fox and Jonathan Held, saw this need and decided to use their years of experience in institutional investment management to build a solution.

"More and more investors are entering the crypto market and have expressed a clear need for more insight, intelligence, and tools so they can make better informed decisions," says Jonathan Held, managing partner. "Crypto investors are tired of biased and emotional opinions found across many blogs and video channels. They want clear, objective insights to help them understand the evolving market and make investment choices with confidence."

One of the most unique aspects of Crypto PowerRanks™ is the introduction of 32 cryptocurrency indices, including 12 that use quantitative factor models known as smart beta. These index strategies have been proven effective through decades of use by top fund managers and institutions, but they have never been applied to the cryptocurrency market until now.

Crypto PowerRanks™ also provides its members with continually updated, easy-to-use tools, indicators, and reports, including index action reports. By applying these tools to the different indices, members are able to research a single coin or take a look at the broader market. They can discover how the different crypto assets are behaving, see the performance and volatility of a variety of crypto market segments, and understand which coins to choose to create a diversified portfolio.

Monthly membership in Crypto PowerRanks™ is $39.95, but WaterStreet is introducing this service with an initial trial membership of just $19.95 for the first month. For complete membership details, and to see the indices, the reports, and the tools in action, visit their website at www.cryptopowerranks.com.

WaterStreet Research Partners, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a leader in asset allocation and smart beta investment management research. They are dedicated to delivering unbiased market intelligence to help individual investors make wise, informed decisions. The founders, Thomas Fox and Jonathan Held, together have more than 50 years experience and have managed billions of dollars in assets for some of the largest investment firms in the U.S. Through Crypto PowerRanks™, WaterStreet utilizes its in-depth experience to deliver a broad and comprehensive suite of cutting edge research and valuable tools to individual investors in the cryptocurrency market.

