CryptoSlots Celebrates 8th Birthday with VR Slots, New Game Launches and Month-Long Promotions

Eight years of crypto-powered casino entertainment reaches a new level as CryptoSlots unveils immersive VR slots, exclusive birthday releases and promotions

PANAMA CITY, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoSlots.com is celebrating its 8th birthday in style this May with the launch of Virtual Reality (VR) slots,brand-new exclusive games, and a month-long lineup of birthday promotions.

As one of the original crypto casino pioneers, CryptoSlots continues pushing the player experience forward with the introduction of VR slots, allowing players to step directly inside their favorite games using all leading compatible headsets including Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Samsung Galaxy XR.

CryptoSlots

Built with player experience at the center, the new VR mode transforms slot gaming into a fully immersive adventure complete with surrounding sound, interactive environments and wins that feel epic. Players can simply log into CryptoSlots, select any game featuring the VR icon and activate VR mode in seconds.

"CryptoSlots has always focused on innovation and player experience," said Michael Hilary, Manager at CryptoSlots.com. "For our 8th birthday, VR slots take online gaming to the next level, giving players a more immersive and exciting way to play."

View a video version of this story: https://lyceum.video/casinonews/260514/260514.mp4

Leading the birthday celebrations is Eternal Bride, a dark vampire-themed slot packed with Wilds, Double Wilds, sticky expanded Double Wilds and bonus rewards. Players can trigger Pick Me bonuses and Free Spins by landing BONUS symbols across the reels.

CryptoSlots is also teasing Dungeon Legends, launching May 15, where players can chase treasures worth up to 5,000x their bet through monster-filled chambers packed with bonuses, instant coin wins and expanding Free Spins rewards.

The casino's 2026 game lineup has already delivered standout releases including Buffalo Wild Wins, Aphrodite's Kiss, Kitsune Fortune High Limit, Four-Leaf Fever, Eggsplosion and Free Spin Mania.

Alongside the new games, CryptoSlots' month-long birthday celebrations feature free spins, Free Jackpot Tokens, mystery bonuses, Mother's Day promotions and a birthday wish campaign rewarding players with mystery bonuses through May. Players can also look forward to a special BTC Pizza Day promotion later this month.

More free spins and juicy match bonus promotions will roll out throughout the birthday celebrations, with full details available on the CryptoSlots promotions page. Gamble Responsibly. Must be 18+.

James Heston

PR Manager

Lyceum Media

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE CryptoSlots