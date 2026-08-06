Cryptoworth Introduces AI Reconciliation Agent Built for Enterprise Control, Auditability, and Faster Close

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptoworth Launches AI-Powered Reconciliation Agent to Accelerate Enterprise Financial Close

Cryptoworth, the leading enterprise crypto accounting and subledger platform, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Reconciliation Agent, designed to help finance teams accelerate month-end close while maintaining the governance, auditability, and control required by enterprise organizations.

The Reconciliation Agent automatically synchronizes and reconciles portfolio data across connected sources before investigating any remaining discrepancies. Rather than requiring accounting teams to manually trace exceptions, the agent identifies root causes—including duplicate transactions, missing activity, excluded entries, and unexplained balance variances—and recommends appropriate corrective actions.

The intelligence behind the agent is built on years of reconciliation expertise and exception-handling workflows developed for enterprise digital asset accounting. By codifying this institutional knowledge into an AI-assisted workflow, Cryptoworth enables finance teams to resolve complex reconciliation issues more efficiently while preserving established financial controls.

All findings are consolidated into a centralized investigation queue, where users can filter exceptions by connection, review proposed resolutions, and approve changes individually. The platform follows a strict human-in-the-loop model: no adjustments are applied without explicit user approval, and every action is fully auditable and reversible.

"Our focus has always been helping enterprise finance teams close faster without sacrificing control, compliance, or data integrity," said Jay Geeth, CEO and Co-founder of Cryptoworth. "The Reconciliation Agent extends our automated reconciliation capabilities beyond error detection to AI-assisted resolution, enabling teams to investigate and resolve exceptions in a fraction of the time while maintaining complete oversight of every change."

Built for enterprise deployment, the Reconciliation Agent is provider-agnostic, allowing organizations to use their preferred AI models through encrypted customer-managed API keys from Anthropic (Claude), OpenAI, or Google Gemini. Built-in usage monitoring, budget controls, and transparent token reporting provide finance and IT teams with full visibility into AI consumption and associated costs.

The Cryptoworth Reconciliation Agent is available today for all Enterprise customers. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.cryptoworth.com/reconciliation-ai-agent.

About Cryptoworth

Cryptoworth™ is the leading sub-ledger platform built for modern enterprise and institutional digital asset finance. Trusted by web3 native organizations, enterprises, and CPA firms, Cryptoworth™ automates the connection between onchain transactions, exchanges, and custodians with traditional accounting systems like NetSuite, QuickBooks, and Xero. By turning complex blockchain activity into structured, verifiable, and audit-ready data, Cryptoworth™ enables finance teams to ensure their reporting is correct, complete, and legally defensible. Learn more at cryptoworth.com.

SOURCE Cryptoworth