CSafe Launches Mobile App for CSafe Connect, Bringing Real-Time Shipment Visibility and Control to the Field

New mobile app extends CSafe Connect platform capabilities to warehouse floors, tarmacs, and operations on the move, enabling pharmaceutical cold chain teams to monitor, act, and manage shipments from anywhere.

MONROE, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe, a global provider of temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, today announced the launch of the CSafe Connect Mobile App. The new app extends the company's cloud-based CSafe Connect platform to mobile devices, giving pharmaceutical manufacturers, freight forwarders, and airlines real-time access to shipment data, container monitoring, and lease management from any location.

CSafe Connect Mobile App

The CSafe Connect platform is used by cold chain teams worldwide to manage active and passive container shipments, track data, and coordinate logistics. Until now, that capability has been tied to desktop access. The mobile app brings the same functionality to the warehouse floor, the airport, and wherever operations take teams, without requiring a return to the desktop.

Key Capabilities

Place new lease orders and view lease and data on the go

Monitor container conditions and GPS location in real time from any location

Access shipment data on demand

In pharmaceutical cold chain logistics, the ability to respond quickly to a shipment irregularity can determine whether a therapy arrives viable. The mobile app is designed to enable shipment monitoring on the go, supporting freight forwarders and airline teams in protecting shipment integrity and reducing the risk of product loss. It is also the first mobile solution of its kind in the pharmaceutical cold chain space.

Patrick Schafer, CSafe CEO, explained: "The CSafe Connect platform was built to give our customers visibility and confidence throughout the shipping journey. The mobile app takes that further by making sure the information they need is available wherever they are, not just at a desk."

The CSafe Connect Mobile App is available to existing CSafe Connect customers as part of their platform access and to new CSafe Connect customers once onboarded. It is available on iOS and Android. For more information, visit https://hubs.li/Q04sj8GJ0.

About CSafe

CSafe is a global provider of temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. The company offers active and passive cold chain products for bulk air cargo, parcel, and cell and gene therapy applications, serving pharmaceutical manufacturers, freight forwarders, and airlines worldwide. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Monroe, Ohio, CSafe operates 75+ service locations worldwide and has safely delivered more than 10 billion doses in its products, ensuring life-enhancing therapies reach patients around the globe.

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SOURCE CSafe