CSEN Announces 'Sports Hurts' Starring Jackass Alumni & Sports Legends
News provided byCreator Sports Entertainment Network(CSEN)
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 ET
Poopies, Zackass, and Houston Jones endure sports' most painful moments in a new 8-episode series.
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Sports Entertainment Network (CSEN) has wrapped production on its new original series, Sports Hurts. The eight-episode extreme reality comedy stars Jackass favorites Poopies and Zackass alongside viral creator Houston Jones as they tackle sports most painful challenges, hosted by legendary athletes like Cam Newton, Kurt Angle, Rampage Jackson, and Ryan Sheckler. Directed by Royal Malloy, the series also features multi-platinum artist Lil Pump as the cast's inner conscience.
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