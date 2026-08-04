CSEN Announces 'Sports Hurts' Starring Jackass Alumni & Sports Legends

CSEN is betting big on Gen Z and Millennials by marrying Vine-era chaos with the absurdity of sports. While legacy networks rely on stale broadcast formats, CSEN uses a meme-first, highly clippable approach to capture the younger audience traditional media left behind.

"It's bigger, funnier, more dangerous, and unlike anything audiences have seen before," says Derrick Brown, President and CCO of CSEN.

The Show: Sports Hurts , an 8-episode extreme reality/comedy series from CSEN.

, an 8-episode extreme reality/comedy series from CSEN. The Concept : Creators and stunt performers experience the most painful moments in sports, pushed to the limit by elite athletes.

: Creators and stunt performers experience the most painful moments in sports, pushed to the limit by elite athletes. The Cast & Guests : Poopies (Jackass), Zackass (Jackass), Houston Jones (8M+ followers), Lil Pump, Cam Newton, Kurt Angle, Rampage Jackson, Drita D'avanzo and Ryan Sheckler.

: Poopies (Jackass), Zackass (Jackass), Houston Jones (8M+ followers), Lil Pump, Cam Newton, Kurt Angle, Rampage Jackson, Drita D'avanzo and Ryan Sheckler. The Strategy : Capturing Gen Z and Millennials by ditching legacy sports formats for Vine-era, meme-first humor and high-production viral content.

: Capturing Gen Z and Millennials by ditching legacy sports formats for Vine-era, meme-first humor and high-production viral content. Leadership: Directed by Royal Malloy; backed by CSEN's Derrick Brown, Rudy Vegliante, and Travis Montaque. CSEN is the cult sports network built on chaos, memes, and unscripted broadcast energy.

About CSEN

Creator Sports Entertainment Network (CSEN) is a next-generation media company that redefines sports entertainment for digital-first audiences by combining world-class production with top creators, athletes, and celebrities.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Creator Sports Entertainment Network(CSEN)