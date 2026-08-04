CSEN Announces 'Sports Hurts' Starring Jackass Alumni & Sports Legends

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Creator Sports Entertainment Network(CSEN)

Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 ET

Poopies, Zackass, and Houston Jones endure sports' most painful moments in a new 8-episode series.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Sports Entertainment Network (CSEN) has wrapped production on its new original series, Sports Hurts. The eight-episode extreme reality comedy stars Jackass favorites Poopies and Zackass alongside viral creator Houston Jones as they tackle sports most painful challenges, hosted by legendary athletes like Cam Newton, Kurt Angle, Rampage Jackson, and Ryan Sheckler. Directed by Royal Malloy, the series also features multi-platinum artist Lil Pump as the cast's inner conscience.

CSEN is betting big on Gen Z and Millennials by marrying Vine-era chaos with the absurdity of sports. While legacy networks rely on stale broadcast formats, CSEN uses a meme-first, highly clippable approach to capture the younger audience traditional media left behind.

"It's bigger, funnier, more dangerous, and unlike anything audiences have seen before," says Derrick Brown, President and CCO of CSEN.

  • The Show: Sports Hurts, an 8-episode extreme reality/comedy series from CSEN.
  • The Concept: Creators and stunt performers experience the most painful moments in sports, pushed to the limit by elite athletes.
  • The Cast & Guests: Poopies (Jackass), Zackass (Jackass), Houston Jones (8M+ followers), Lil Pump, Cam Newton, Kurt Angle, Rampage Jackson, Drita D'avanzo and Ryan Sheckler.
  • The Strategy: Capturing Gen Z and Millennials by ditching legacy sports formats for Vine-era, meme-first humor and high-production viral content.
  • Leadership: Directed by Royal Malloy; backed by CSEN's Derrick Brown, Rudy Vegliante, and Travis Montaque. CSEN is the cult sports network built on chaos, memes, and unscripted broadcast energy.

About CSEN
Creator Sports Entertainment Network (CSEN) is a next-generation media company that redefines sports entertainment for digital-first audiences by combining world-class production with top creators, athletes, and celebrities.

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SOURCE Creator Sports Entertainment Network(CSEN)

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