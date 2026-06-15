CSF Launches New Website Celebrating Flexibility and Benefits of 529s for Families

National nonprofit features vital 529 information and research, legislative news, savings strategies and interactive map of gifting programs to help families save for a lifetime of education

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College Savings Foundation (CSF), a leading nonprofit helping families save for a lifetime of education, has launched its new website to inform and engage learners of all ages on ways to fund their higher education goals. In creating a central source of timely news, data and strategies for using tax-advantaged 529 education savings plans, the new CSF website is intended to accelerate awareness about these flexible savings tools in affording and accessing a broadening range of education paths.

CSF Logo Chris McGee, Chair of CSF

Featuring CSF's new logo, the website serves as a digital meeting place for individuals and families interested in 529s, the organizations that support them, and CSF members. Timely topics range from legislative updates to trends in parents and students' attitudes and behaviors in higher education funding. CSF's own national interactive map of gifting programs puts comparative information at the fingertips of friends and families interested in knowing how to contribute to a child's higher education.

For 25 years, CSF has been instrumental in collaborating with lawmakers on behalf of the 529 industry and families they serve, to expand the use of 529s beyond traditional four-year college to include career and technical schools, community colleges, professional certifications, and postsecondary credentialing expenses. Created by Congress 30 years ago, 529 education savings plans grow Federal tax-free if used for qualified tuition and expenses.

"We are so proud that CSF has grown and expanded to meet the needs of students of all ages in being able to afford and fund their education pathways. We are grateful to our partnerships with industry and government organizations, educators and communities enabling us to continually improve upon and adapt 529 education plans to meet the needs of families," said CSF Chair Chris McGee. CSF was founded as the College Savings Foundation in 2001.

A compelling multigenerational trend was revealed in CSF's 2025 State of Higher Education Survey of 1,000 parents, ranging from their 20s to their 50s. A significant 25% reported they had used 529 funds for their own education—and are now saving in 529 accounts for their children. This finding shows a legacy of saving as the generation born when 529s were established have families of their own.

The popularity of 529s reflects this trend. As of 1Q 2026, 529 savings plans had $569 billion in assets under management across more than 17.1 million accounts (excluding prepaids), according to ISS Market Intelligence.

In particular, high school students prefer monetary gifts towards their education over material goods. In its 17th Annual Youth Survey of 1,000 sophomores, juniors and seniors, CSF found that three quarters would rather receive money over tangible gifts for education on special occasions, and 82% want their parents to send a link to family and friends to contribute directly to their 529 education plan.

In addition to tuition, 529s can be used for qualified expenses such as room and board; computers, books, and technology software; up to $20,000 per year for K-12 education expenses; and up to $10,000 to pay off student loans, with a lifetime limit per beneficiary.

In a move that recognized the importance of lifelong saving habits, effective 2024, Congress enabled unused funds in a 529 to be eligible for rollover to a Roth IRA under certain conditions, such as a lifetime limit of $35,000 per beneficiary. This assured parents that unused savings in 529 savings could be used towards the child's retirement, and if invested, receive the benefits of long-term compounding interest.

CSF is a Washington, D.C.- based not-for-profit organization helping American families achieve their education savings goals for a lifetime. www.collegesavingsfoundation.org

Media Contact: Lynthia Romney, RomneyCom, [email protected], 914-589-2140

SOURCE The College Savings Foundation