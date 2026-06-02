CSG Compressors Becomes Authorized Stocking Distributor for BITZER US, Inc.

Houston-based compressor specialist adds industry-leading HVAC/R products to its next-day nationwide distribution network

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG Compressors (CSG) announces it is now an authorized stocking distributor of BITZER US [https://www.bitzer.de/us/us/], a global leader in refrigeration and air conditioning technology. The partnership gives contractors, service teams, and facility operators across the United States direct access to one of the most trusted compressor brands in the industry — backed by CSG's existing next-day delivery reach to the majority of the U.S. population.

As one of the most recognized names in HVAC/R, BITZER has spent more than 90 years advancing compressor technology and setting industry standards for performance, efficiency, and reliability. With a global presence across dozens of countries, BITZER products maintain critical temperature control across applications ranging from commercial HVAC to industrial refrigeration and food supply chains.

Through this partnership, CSG will stock and distribute a full range of BITZER products, including:

Scroll compressors

Screw compressors

Semi-hermetic compressors

CO₂ compressors

OEM oil and replacement parts

These products are engineered for high efficiency, durability, and application flexibility across air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling environments.

What This Means for Customers

With BITZER inventory now integrated into CSG's distribution operations, customers gain something that has historically been difficult to find in one place: immediate access to premium compressor inventory combined with genuine technical support.

Customers can expect:

Next-day shipping to the majority of the U.S. population through CSG's existing distribution footprint

to the majority of the U.S. population through CSG's existing distribution footprint Competitive pricing on the full BITZER product line

on the full BITZER product line Technical support from CSG's team of compressor specialists

BITZER compressors are widely recognized for their energy efficiency, reliability, and low lifecycle cost — making them a preferred choice for demanding commercial and industrial applications.

Strengthening the Future of HVAC/R

"This is a major step forward — not just for CSG, but for the customers we serve every day," said Justin Morisak, President of CSG. "BITZER is one of the most trusted names in the industry, and bringing their products into our offering means faster solutions, deeper support, and more flexibility in the field. Our customers shouldn't have to choose between speed and quality — now they don't have to."

From high-efficiency scroll compressors for modern HVAC systems to robust screw and semi-hermetic platforms built for heavy-duty applications — and advanced CO₂ compressors supporting the industry's shift toward sustainable refrigerants — CSG is now positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions powered by BITZER technology.

This partnership reinforces CSG's mission to provide contractors with the inventory and support they need, when they need it. By adding BITZER to its lineup, CSG expands both its product offering and its role as a trusted partner in keeping systems running efficiently and without delay.

About CSG Compressors CSG Compressors is a Houston-based provider of compressor solutions and HVAC/R technology. With next-day reach to the majority of the U.S. population and decades of combined technical expertise, CSG delivers solutions that keep systems running and businesses moving forward. Learn more at [www.csgcompressors.com].

Media Contact: Kristy Hardin - [email protected]

SOURCE CSG Compressors