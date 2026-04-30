CSN announces its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025

SÃO PAULO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID and B3: CSNA3) (" CSN ") has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2026.

Shareholders and holders of American depositary shares representing CSN's shares have the ability to, upon request to CSN's Investor Relations Department, receive a hard copy of CSN's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, within a reasonable period of time following the request.

CSN's Annual Report on Form 20-F can also be accessed on CSN's Investor Relations website: www.ri.csn.com.br.

SOURCE CSN - Companhia Siderurgica Nacional