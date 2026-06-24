CSP Agency Launches The Human-First GEO Framework™, Advancing The Field of Generative Engine Optimization

National agency highlights why search engine optimization alone is no longer enough as brands compete for visibility inside AI-generated answers

DENVER, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-powered platforms redefine how information is discovered online, CSP Agency, the Human-First, AI-Enhanced™ Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) agency for business-to-business (B2B) and e-commerce brands, today announced its proprietary Human-First GEO Framework™.

The AI-powered, human-supervised methodology helps organizations increase visibility in AI-driven search experiences by aligning business goals, audience needs, brand differentiation and customer buying journeys with strategic prompt opportunities. The framework transforms these insights into coordinated owned and earned media initiatives designed to strengthen a brand's presence across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

"CSP Agency's Human-First GEO Framework™ is built for a future where visibility means being part of the answer." Post this

As AI-generated answers increasingly replace traditional search results, CSP Agency believes GEO represents the next evolution of digital discovery.

"Search has fundamentally changed," said Chris Rodgers, founder and CEO of CSP Agency. "Companies must optimize for generative engines that synthesize answers, not just search engines that rank web pages. The brands that win will be those that combine a human-first approach with AI-enhanced strategies to build trust, authority, and relevance across the ecosystem AI draws from."

For decades, SEO has focused on rankings and keywords. While those signals remain important, CSP Agency argues they are no longer sufficient in an environment where AI platforms discover, retrieve, and synthesize answers directly to users.

According to the agency, GEO helps ensure brands are accessible, citable and recommended within AI-generated responses by strengthening authority across owned content, earned media and trusted third-party sources.

The Human-First GEO Framework™ focuses on:

Business and audience-aligned strategy creation

Identification of customer buying situations that drive sales

Content creation designed for generative engine visibility

Earned media and third-party validation

Consistency across owned and earned media to build AI confidence and consensus

Prompt identification is one of the biggest challenges in GEO, and keyword-based approaches present roadblocks for businesses trying to align with business priorities.

"Keyword approaches don't work for GEO, there are way too many variations, and trying to solve this with agents or other technical hacks also doesn't work. By starting with the business and human customer, you can anchor in the real-life situations that drive sales."

About CSP Agency

CSP Agency is a national agency specializing in GEO, SEO, content strategy, and digital PR for B2B and eCommerce. Since 2012, the agency has helped brands turn search visibility into measurable growth through a Human-First, AI-Enhanced™ approach. With expertise spanning e-commerce, fintech, AI, SaaS, and manufacturers and distributors, CSP Agency has generated more than $250 million in organic client revenue. Learn more at csp.agency.

SOURCE CSP Agency