CSRIA Calls for Immediate Action to Address Ecology Delays Blocking Farmworker Housing in Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbia–Snake River Irrigators Association (CSRIA) is calling on state leadership to intervene in a growing management failure within the Washington State Department of Ecology's Office of Columbia River (OCR), where prolonged and unexplained delays in groundwater permitting have now stalled urgently needed farmworker housing projects.

Farmworker Housing Construction Farmworker Housing

CSRIA has raised repeated concerns about OCR's handling of small, fully mitigated groundwater requests intended to support new permanent homes for agricultural workers. In particular, Ecology's internal processes are halting farmworker housing projects.

Key Concerns Identified by CSRIA

Recent interactions with OCR highlight several systemic issues:

Abrupt cancellation of scheduled resolution meetings, including a recent meeting intended to finalize permit conditions.

Issuance of a non‑functional "preliminary permit" that independent hydrology experts have described as lacking technical foundation and inconsistent with standard groundwater permitting practice.

Failure to provide any internal technical review documentation, despite years of analysis and repeated requests from applicants and consultants.

Disregard for the Governor's stated priority of expanding permanent farmworker housing, including water‑supply planning guidance identifying such housing as a statewide need.

Inconsistent and shifting explanations from OCR staff regarding water availability, testing requirements, and internal decision‑making criteria.

CSRIA emphasizes that these delays are not rooted in scientific uncertainty, but in administrative inaction and a lack of accountability within OCR's permitting process.

Farmworker Housing at a Standstill

At the center of this issue is the housing itself. The project awaiting Ecology's action would provide new, permanent homes that agricultural workers would own—a model of dignified, stable housing that strengthens rural communities and supports the workforce that drives central Washington's agricultural economy.

Every day of delay is another day these workers go without the housing they deserve.

A Call for Leadership and Accountability

CSRIA is respectfully urging the Governor's Office, legislative leadership, and agency directors to intervene and ensure Ecology fulfills its statutory responsibilities. The association stresses that the current situation reflects a broader pattern of management instability within OCR that threatens rural development, agricultural operations, and state‑identified housing priorities.

"Washington has made clear its commitment to expanding permanent farmworker housing," stated Darryll Olsen of CSRIA. "Ecology must align its actions with that commitment. These delays are unacceptable and must be corrected immediately."

CSRIA stands ready to provide any additional information needed and will continue working with state leaders to ensure this critical housing project moves forward without further delay.

For more information, contact Darryll Olsen of the Columbia–Snake River Irrigators Association (www.csria.org) at 509-783-1623 or [email protected]

SOURCE Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association