CTI Staffing LLC Acquires Boston-Based PeopleSERVE Inc., Expanding National Staffing Footprint and Global Delivery Capabilities

Acquisition combines two long-established talent firms and broadens recruitment reach across the United States and beyond.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI Staffing announced the acquisition of PeopleSERVE Inc. effective August 21, 2026 — a move that expands CTI's staffing reach and talent network while adding PeopleSERVE's established recruiting capabilities and client relationships to CTI's rapidly growing staffing solutions organization. The acquisition represents another step in CTI's strategy to expand its staffing capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining a focus on excellence and strong client partnerships.

The combined organization will offer clients broader recruiting resources and expanded onshore, nearshore and offshore solutions, while maintaining the deep commitment to personalized service that has been central to CTI's success.

"This isn't about simply getting bigger. It's about getting better," said Jason Silver, CEO of CTI Staffing. "We are bringing together two teams with storied track records in the staffing industry to create exceptional value for the organizations that rely on us each day to fuel their business growth."

Silver added, "Our success, more than anything else, has been due to our people. With this expansion, we are combining two exceptional teams who will continue providing the same level of personalized and award-winning services to our partners. This is the first in a series of strategic acquisitions that CTI will pursue as part of our aggressive growth strategy. We are incredibly excited for what lies ahead."

The acquisition accelerates CTI's long-term strategy of becoming one of the premier staffing and workforce solutions providers in the United States.

About CTI Staffing

Founded in 1998, CTI Staffing is a staffing and workforce solutions firm with an international footprint spanning three continents. CTI partners with organizations to identify, attract, and retain exceptional talent. Through a consultative approach, advanced recruiting technology, and a commitment to long-term relationships, CTI delivers customized staffing solutions that help businesses grow faster and hire smarter.

About PeopleSERVE Inc.

People Serve Incorporated is recognized for its personalized staffing services and its dedication to connecting qualified professionals with leading employers. Its client-first philosophy and commitment to quality have established it as a trusted staffing partner across multiple industries.

Media Contact

Adina Pollak, [email protected], 202-528-5849

www.ctistaff.com

SOURCE CTI Staffing