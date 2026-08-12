CTSI-Global Advances Cybersecurity Transparency for Logistics Clients

Trust Center keeps privacy and security front and center for the supply chain strategic solutions provider.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTSI-Global announces the launch of Trust Center, a dedicated portal for cybersecurity and privacy transparency for its supply chain management clients. Partners can access key resources such as company policies, compliance documentation, status updates, and an industry-benchmarked risk management score from one portal updated in real time.

With an A security rating, a tier above the industry standard, CTSI-Global keeps its security practices transparent. "Clients are looking at real-time evidence, not just claims," said Jess Hooper, Vice President of Product at UpGuard, the third-party cyber risk platform monitoring the data.

Potential security incidents can be reported and tracked through CTSI-Global Trust Center, where real-time system statuses are available.

Directing this centralized system is the CTSI-Global Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT), whose role is "to investigate and respond to potential incidents with defined SLAs and close collaboration across IT operations and engineering," outlined Kevin Beall, CTSI-Global Chief Information Security Officer.

Supply chain security and compliance shifts from a reactive process to a proactive experience with self-service capability, speeding up shippers' audits and internal review cycles. Prospective clients' security questionnaires and responses can be exchanged efficiently through Trust Center, streamlining what is traditionally a significant manual effort.

"Trust Center has become a reliable resource for current and prospective clients, giving them instant access to the documents they need during compliance reviews," said Beall.

CTSI-Global Trust Center integrates with UpGuard monitoring capabilities to continuously confirm adherence to internal security policies and logistics industry best practices.

"Backed by UpGuard's monitoring of over a billion risk signals daily across millions of organizations, CTSI-Global's Trust Center gives clients continuous, unified visibility into supply chain risks," said Hooper.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and supply chain intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA and processes $32 billion in transportation spend annually. The CTSI-Global mission is Connect • Transform • Supply • Innovate.

SOURCE CTSI-Global