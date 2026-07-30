Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand Mad Hippie Expands Its Peptide Powered Lineup with NEW Wrinkle Relaxing Eye Treatment!

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean skincare favorite Mad Hippie is bringing advanced peptide technology to the eye category with the launch of their new Wrinkle Relaxing Eye Treatment ($34.99), a multi-tasking neuropeptide cream designed to visibly soften expression lines while brightening and revitalizing tired under eyes, offering a clean, non-irritating alternative to stronger retinols and cosmetic procedures like Botox.

Mad Hippie Wrinkle Relaxing Eye Treatment

This innovative treatment combines powerful peptide technology with skin-loving ingredients including Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid to deliver smoother, brighter, more youthful-looking eyes without irritation.

"At Mad Hippie, we are always looking for innovative ways to deliver real visible results using ingredients that work in harmony with the skin," says Mad Hippie Co-Founder Dana Stewart. "This formula combines cutting-edge peptide technology with nourishing actives to target some of the most common eye area concerns in a way that feels approachable, effective, and gentle enough for daily use."

Powered by a unique three peptide complex featuring two neuromodulators and one dark circle peptide, the formula delivers multi-pathway results rarely seen in clean skincare. The advanced formulation targets crow's feet, expression lines, puffiness, dark circles, and under eye fatigue while supporting overall skin smoothness and firmness.

Key actives include:

San-Ake® - A biomimetic tripeptide that helps reduce the intensity of muscle contraction, delivering a gentle wrinkle relaxing effect around the eyes.

A biomimetic tripeptide that helps reduce the intensity of muscle contraction, delivering a gentle wrinkle relaxing effect around the eyes. Argireline Amplified® - A next generation peptide shown to be up to 50X more effective than classic Argireline in softening expression lines and improving skin smoothness.

A next generation peptide shown to be up to 50X more effective than classic Argireline in softening expression lines and improving skin smoothness. Tegu-Age® - A clinically studied peptide complex shown to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while supporting brighter, more well-rested looking eyes.

Together, these ingredients help relax crow's feet and expression lines, visibly reduce under eye discoloration and fatigue, and improve skin brightness, smoothness, and firmness.

"Many people want smoother, brighter under eyes but are hesitant to use harsh treatments or invasive procedures," adds Co-Founder Sam Stewart. "We're excited to introduce a product that helps visibly relax expression lines and refresh tired eyes while staying true to our clean skincare philosophy."

Mad Hippie's Wrinkle Relaxing Eye Treatment is available now on MadHippie.com!

About Mad Hippie

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2009 by husband-and-wife duo Sam Stewart and Dana Stewart, Mad Hippie is a clean skincare brand focused on creating high-performance products powered by effective ingredients and backed by conscious practices. Known for best-selling formulations like its Vitamin C Serum, Mad Hippie products are carried in more than 5,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Ulta Beauty, as well as internationally. The brand remains committed to sustainability, transparency, accessibility, and creating innovative skincare designed to support healthy skin while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit madhippie.com or follow @madhippiebeauty.

Press Contact:

Victor Ortiz

The Woods & Co.

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SOURCE Mad Hippie