Cuprum Metals raises $19.4M Series A to accelerate Copper Extraction Technology

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuprum Metals Inc., a Delaware-based technology company, today announced the close of a US$19.4M Series A funding round led by the Lundin Family Office, and supported by Woodline Partners and BHP Ventures.

The capital will support the scaling of Cuprum Metals' patented leaching technology, which has demonstrated strong performance in pilot campaigns across primary, secondary and oxide ores in both heap leach and vat leach systems.

Cuprum's approach uses a water-based chemical leach, with the flexibility to operate using sea water, to achieve high recovery rates at significantly faster processing times. This process enables effective leaching of chalcopyrite and other minerals that have historically been difficult to leach, whilst reducing both operating and capital costs. Roger Pettman, PhD, DSc, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "With support from our investors, we are now focused on scaling the technology and expanding its application across a broader set of copper assets."

Quotes

"As the Lundin Family Office, we are pleased to be leading this investment in Cuprum Metals and support the advancement of a leaching technology that has the potential to deliver meaningful benefits across the copper industry. As demand for copper continues to grow, technologies that can unlock greater value from existing resources and improve operating efficiency will play an increasingly important role. We look forward to supporting Cuprum's continued development alongside Woodline Partners and BHP Ventures."

"Technologies that can unlock more value from existing resources and improve processing efficiency are an important focus for BHP Ventures," said Laurel Buckner, Vice President, BHP Ventures. "Cuprum Metals' approach to chemical leaching has the potential to expand recovery pathways and support more flexible development options across different ore bodies."

"Woodline is pleased to support Cuprum in advancing what we believe to be one of the most flexible solutions to the copper industry's supply gap. From sulfide ores to smelter slags and tailings, we have been impressed by Cuprum's ability to rapidly recover copper from a diverse range of feedstocks without the use of heat or biological processes. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to build and scale this innovative approach," said Andrew Pizzi, Portfolio Manager, Woodline Partners.

Technology Results

Cuprum's technology has been demonstrated to be effective at room temperature and pressure with sulfide ores. Recoveries typically exceed 75% from predominantly chalcopyrite ore within 100 days. Cuprum is ore-agnostic and is also effective with oxide ores, while consuming less acid compared to the standard oxide leach processes. Test work has been conducted on mines around the world including South Africa, US, Chile and Australia, all with excellent results.

Cuprum's technology is also applicable to primary sulfide and secondary sulfide tailings, with testing demonstrating strong recoveries. This eliminates the need for heating and creates new pathways to recover copper from previously processed materials, supporting more efficient use of existing resources.

The funding will support continued commercial deployment, expansion of technical capabilities, hiring of key personnel and the continued growth of the company's customer base.

About Cuprum Metals

Cuprum Metals Inc. was founded in 2024 by a team of experienced chemical professionals who approached this from a chemistry and chemical engineering perspective rather than from a mining or metallurgy viewpoint. Using reactions from industrial chemical production, it developed the technology from a very practical perspective based on chemical manufacturing used at industrial scale. The technology is a "chemical tool kit" which can be fine-tuned to work on a variety of ores and tailings.

Contact Information

For Inquiries, please contact Roger Pettman: [email protected]

Company Website: https://cuprummetals.com

SOURCE Cuprum Metals