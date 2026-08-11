Curana Health Celebrates More Than 100 Partner Communities Recognized in the 2026 AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program

Curana partner communities increased their share of AHCA/NCAL Quality Award recognition as participation in the national program grew.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health, the nation's largest provider-led primary care company for senior living and skilled nursing communities, today congratulated 113 partner communities recognized through the 2026 AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The communities earned distinctions for their commitment to quality improvement, operational excellence, and resident-centered care. As a clinical partner to these communities, Curana is proud to support the teams advancing measurable improvements in care quality, coordination, and outcomes across long-term and post-acute care settings.

Administered by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the National Quality Award Program recognizes long-term and post-acute care organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of quality. Built on the nationally recognized Baldrige Excellence Framework, the program challenges operators and communities to demonstrate sustained, measurable performance in leadership, strategic planning, and resident and staff satisfaction. The program marks its 30th anniversary in 2026.

The recognized partner communities collaborate with Curana to strengthen care coordination, support quality improvement initiatives, and advance performance across measures reflected in the National Quality Award Program. Curana's clinicians work alongside facility leadership teams on practical, day-to-day work such as QAPI support, medication stewardship, survey readiness, and avoidable-utilization reduction.

"These honors belong to the communities and caregivers who show up every day committed to delivering exceptional care," said Mark Price, Chief Executive Officer, Curana Health. "We're encouraged to see more communities achieving this recognition each year. The result is healthier residents, greater peace of mind for families, and stronger quality performance for operators."

The number of recognized Curana partner communities increased from 65 in 2025 to 113 in 2026, a 74% increase. During the same period, the total number of recipients in the national program grew from 878 to 1,168, a 33% increase.

"Quality is not a single initiative. It is built through thousands of clinical decisions made every day. Our medical directors and advanced practice providers are on-the-ground partners in QAPI, medication stewardship, and survey readiness, and this recognition reflects what is possible when clinical and operational teams are aligned around measurable improvement," said Dr. Chao, President and Chief Medical Officer, Curana Health.

About Curana Health

Curana Health is the nation's largest provider-led primary care company serving senior living and skilled nursing communities. No other organization unifies on-site clinical care, value-based payment programs, and Medicare Advantage plans in one integrated model. Driven by a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of seniors, Curana delivers care for over 250,000 residents in more than 2,000 communities, across 34 states. With fewer unnecessary hospitalizations, longer lengths of stay, and high quality outcomes, Curana Health proves that better care and better economics aren't trade-offs, they're proof of the same commitment.

SOURCE Curana Health