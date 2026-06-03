Now available in 1,227 stores across the U.S., Cure expands access to clean, plant-based hydration rooted in the gold-standard science of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS).

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Hydration, the leading plant-based hydration brand, announced its launch in 1,227 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com , bringing clean, science-backed hydration to millions of new consumers.

Cure Hydration Launches Nationwide at Target, Bringing Science-Backed Hydration to Millions of Americans

Based on the World Health Organization's Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) formula, the gold standard in rapid hydration science, Cure delivers clean, balanced hydration in a convenient stick pack format. Unlike many traditional sports drinks on the market, Cure is made with natural ingredients like coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, and real fruit juice powders, with no added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic dyes. The result is hydration that tastes as good as it makes you feel, designed for modern lifestyles and everyday wellness.

"We're watching wellness fundamentally shift from aspiration to daily ritual, becoming something consumers build into their everyday routines, not something they reach for occasionally," said Lauren Picasso, CEO and Founder of Cure Hydration. "Hydration sits at the center of that evolution. It's one of the most foundational, and often overlooked, pillars of daily wellness, affecting how you think, move, and feel every single day. As consumers become increasingly ingredient-conscious and focused on measurable efficacy, they're demanding products that truly work, and that's exactly where Cure comes in. Our launch at Target is an exciting milestone in making science-backed hydration more accessible to millions of families, and a meaningful step forward in Cure's next chapter of growth."

At launch, Target will carry three flavors from Cure's best-selling Hydrating Electrolyte Mix line, available in a convenient box of six stick packs ($9.99 each) designed for hydration on the go:

Watermelon — Sweet and refreshing, with the nostalgic taste of sun-ripened summer melon.

Strawberry Kiwi — A refreshing tropical combo with a sweet start and a crisp, tart finish.

Tropical Punch — A vibrant, fruit-forward flavor that captures the fruit punches of childhood.

All Cure Hydration products are plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Kosher, and formulated without added sugar, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, colors, or dyes, delivering rapid hydration with clean ingredients consumers can feel good about incorporating into their daily routines.

The Target launch marks Cure's latest milestone in a period of rapid growth. Since launch, the brand has expanded into 21,000+ retail doors nationwide and achieved more than 550% revenue growth over the past three years, solidifying Cure's position as one of the fastest-growing, founder-led brands in active nutrition. With continued innovation across functional categories, and additional retail milestones on the horizon, Cure continues to redefine what modern wellness looks like for today's consumer.

Find Cure Hydration at Target locations nationwide and on Target.com. For more information, visit CureHydration.com and follow @cure.

About Cure Hydration

Cure Hydration is a premium, female-founded hydration brand offering science-backed, plant-based electrolyte drink mixes that deliver effective, clean hydration, without the added sugar or artificial ingredients found in many sports drinks. Based on the World Health Organization's Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), Cure delivers clean, science-backed hydration using coconut water, pink Himalayan salt, and fruit juice powders to replenish essential electrolytes.

Cure Hydration prioritizes product safety and transparency. All of Cure's products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure they are free from common allergens, including milk, egg, soy, peanuts, sesame, gluten, fish, and shellfish. Cure also conducts comprehensive heavy metal testing. Cure's products are Non-GMO Project Verified and certified Gluten-Free. They also contain no added sugars or sugar alcohols, and are free from artificial or synthetic flavors, sweeteners, colors, and dyes. Cure is committed to sustainability, maintaining certified plastic-neutral packaging, donating servings to communities in need, offsetting carbon emissions for online purchases, and is proud to be a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit www.curehydration.com.

Contact: Alex Rizzo, [email protected]

SOURCE Cure Hydration