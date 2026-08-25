Curi Capital, Chicago-Based RIA, Partners with The Vistria Group for Strategic Investment in Wealth Management Growth

Strategic Investment Accelerates Curi Capital's Market Expansion and Client Service Innovation in an Evolving RIA Landscape

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi Capital, a registered investment adviser ("RIA") with over $14 billion in assets under advisement1, announced a strategic investment from The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), a middle market private investment firm with deep sector expertise across essential industries. Under a deal expected to close in late September 2026, Vistria will become an ownership partner alongside Curi Capital's employee owners and existing shareholders, including Curi and Wealth Partners Capital Group.

The investment from Vistria will fuel Curi Capital's strategic initiatives across several key areas:

Technology Advancement: Enhance existing platforms and invest in cutting-edge solutions to improve efficiency, data analytics, and client engagement.

Enhance existing platforms and invest in cutting-edge solutions to improve efficiency, data analytics, and client engagement. Talent Acquisition & Development: Attract and retain top professionals and provide continuous training and growth opportunities for teams.

Attract and retain top professionals and provide continuous training and growth opportunities for teams. Client Experience Innovation: Deliver more personalized, comprehensive, and seamless financial planning and investment management services.

Deliver more personalized, comprehensive, and seamless financial planning and investment management services. Strategic M&A: Pursue additional growth opportunities by acquiring like-minded RIAs to expand presence in existing geographies and enter new markets.

"From our first conversations with Vistria, it was clear we shared a common philosophy about serving clients, supporting employees, and building a business for the long-term. With their support, we're positioning the firm to grow and lead the wealth management industry into the future," said Curi Capital CEO Dimitri Eliopoulos.

Within financial services, Vistria has built a dedicated platform focused on wealth and asset management, insurance services, and related sectors. The partnership reflects Vistria's confidence in the long-term growth of the wealth management industry and in Curi Capital's ability to continue expanding its platform, capabilities, and client reach. Today, Vistria's financial services portfolio includes companies across wealth management, retirement services, employee benefits, and insurance, giving the firm meaningful expertise supporting businesses that help individuals and families plan for their financial futures.

"Curi Capital has built an exceptional business rooted in trusted client relationships and a clear vision for the future. We believe the firm is well positioned for continued growth, and we're excited to partner with Curi Capital, the Curi team, and Wealth Partners Capital Group to build upon their strong momentum. Curi Capital represents the type of high-quality wealth management firm we are proud to support," said Mike Castleforte, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services at The Vistria Group.

"What stood out to us about Curi Capital was not only the quality of the business, but the culture behind it. The firm's ability to serve clients across the wealth spectrum, from a dedicated mass affluent offering to a family office practice built over decades for multi-generational families, is exactly the kind of durable, full-service platform we look to back," said Boris Rapoport, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services at The Vistria Group.

The investment will further strengthen Curi Capital's ability to meet the evolving needs of its core client segments, including:

High-Net-Worth (HNW) Individuals and Families: Leading with financial planning, Curi Capital and its team-based advisory service model offers sophisticated planning, wealth advisory and investment management services to mass affluent and HNW clients. Advisors work hand-in-hand with clients to make their financial and life goals a reality.

Leading with financial planning, Curi Capital and its team-based advisory service model offers sophisticated planning, wealth advisory and investment management services to mass affluent and HNW clients. Advisors work hand-in-hand with clients to make their financial and life goals a reality. Business Owners and Entrepreneurs: Providing wealth transition strategies, business succession planning, and tailored investment solutions.

Providing wealth transition strategies, business succession planning, and tailored investment solutions. Medical Professionals and Healthcare Executives : Addressing unique financial planning needs specific to the healthcare industry.

: Addressing unique financial planning needs specific to the healthcare industry. Long Tenured & Established Family Office Offering: Supporting multi-generational families through a well-established family office practice with more than 40 years of history, bringing together a team of 20+ professionals and senior relationship managers, Curi Capital delivers coordinated wealth planning, investment advisory, tax planning and preparation, reporting, and administrative services to its family office clients.

Curi Capital expects to pursue additional growth opportunities through strategic M&A, with a focus on expanding its presence in existing geographies and entering new markets by acquiring like‑minded RIAs. Wealth Partners Capital Group will continue to play a leadership role in this effort, driven by the strength of its industry reputation, extensive network, and deal-sourcing expertise.

Clients will continue to work with the same trusted advisory teams under Curi Capital's existing name and service model. The client experience, service, and team will remain the same.

Curi will remain a significant partner and shareholder in Curi Capital—supporting the business as it enters its next phase of growth, building on the values and unwavering commitment to clients that have long defined the Curi organization.

William Blair served as financial advisor to Vistria. Winston Taylor LLP served as legal counsel to Vistria. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal counsel to Curi and Curi Capital.

About Curi Capital

Curi Capital is a national investment advisory firm that puts clients at the center of its mission: helping individuals, families, and institutions reach their long-term financial goals. Curi Capital's roots date to 2005, when RMB Capital was founded in Chicago. The organization merged with Curi Capital in 2024. Today, Curi Capital brings in-house, institutional-quality investment expertise together with experienced, holistic planning teams to deliver and implement personalized planning strategies for each client. Headquartered in Chicago, Curi Capital has 12 offices across eight states and the District of Columbia.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With $18 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a national healthcare advisory firm bringing together specialized expertise across medical professional liability insurance, management consulting, and wealth and investment management. As fierce healthcare advocates, business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi provides valued advice and support grounded in a specialized understanding of the complex circumstances facing the clients and communities they serve. With an unwavering commitment, a proactive presence, and trusted expertise, Curi delivers outcomes that are proven, actionable, and meaningful—in medicine, business, and life.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG's mission is to use its capital, strategic M&A expertise and organic growth capabilities to help its partner firms grow. WPCG identifies, values and negotiates with wealth advisory practices for its partners to acquire and integrate. For more information, please visit https://wealthpcg.com.

1 Estimated assets under advisement ("AUA") as of 6/30/2026. Total AUA presented here differs from regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") reported on Curi Capital's Form ADV. AUA reflects net assets under management for private funds, retirement plan services, and mutual funds managed by Curi Capital, while RAUM reflects gross assets under management and excludes retirement plan assets.

SOURCE Curi Capital