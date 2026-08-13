Curis, Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.6 Million Public Offering

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor, today announced the pricing of its public offering with certain new and existing healthcare-focused institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,733,334 shares of common stock of the Company (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 3,733,334 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $1.50 per share and accompanying common warrant (or a combined public offering price of $1.49 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant) (the "Offering"). The common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.75 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date. The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01 per share and will be exercisable immediately until exercised in full.

The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $5.6 million, before deducting placement agents fees and estimated Offering expenses payable by Curis. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering to fund its research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes The Offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2026, subject to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as co-placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-298203) filed on August 10, 2026 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 12, 2026. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus related to the offering was filed with the SEC on August 10, 2026. The final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected]. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib, in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) and in the TakeAim CLL Phase 2 study (CA-4948-203) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor, zanubrutinib, in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The Company's monotherapy and combination studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are substantially complete, with additional funding the Company plans to continue development of emavusertib in AML. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the completion, and anticipated gross proceeds, of the offering, the use of proceeds for the offering and the terms of the common warrants and pre-funded warrants. Forward-looking statements may contain the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "seeks," "estimates," "assumes," "predicts," "projects," "targets," "will," "may," "would," "could," "should," "likelihood", "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "focus," "strategy," "mission," or similar expressions. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Other important factors that may cause or contribute to actual results being materially different from those indicated by forward-looking statements include the factors set forth under the captions "Risk Factor Summary" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors that are discussed in other filings that Curis periodically makes with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the views of Curis only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Curis's views as of any subsequent date. Curis disclaims any intention or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Curis, Inc.