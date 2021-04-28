Curiteva Adds Steve Cichy as Strategic Advisor and Erik Erbe, PhD, as Vice President of Clinical and Research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiteva, Inc. announced today the addition of Steve Cichy as a Strategic Advisor to the rapidly growing technology company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. Cichy is an industry veteran who most recently led the Titan Spine sales organization for 13 years through a successful acquisition by Medtronic in 2019. "I recognized Curiteva as a true platform company with world-class manufacturing and operations. I appreciate the company's passion for innovation highlighted by their acquisition of Fossil Labs last year. I'm confident, based on my recent experience, that this is the next generation of novel interbody technology and I wanted to be a part of the team when it hits the market later this year."

Curiteva

The company also announced the hiring of Erik Erbe, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical and Research. Dr. Erbe is a 30-year industry veteran with over 50 issued U.S. patents and specific expertise in chemical processing of ceramic biomaterials, innovative biologics, and clinical research. "What Todd Reith and the team at Curiteva are doing with 3D printing will alter the course of bone healing and open the door to significant advancement within orthopedics, trauma, and neurosurgery," stated Dr. Erbe.

Curiteva released limited details regarding the technology but has described it as Fused Filament Fabrication 3D printing of PEEK to deliver an implant with controlled interconnected macroporosity throughout the entire implant rather than only the endplates. In addition, the technology boasts advanced hydrophilicity and increased bioactive surface area for osseointegration that will revolutionize interbody fusion in spine as well as adjacent markets in healthcare and medical device.

"Steve and Erik are talented, experienced leaders in our industry. We are honored they are joining Curiteva to drive our commercial success and guide the launch of our novel interbody platform," stated CEO Mike English. Curiteva announced the close of an oversubscribed Series A raise at $20.5 million in September of 2020 and plans to deploy the capital to expand infrastructure and drive the successful commercialization of its novel R&D platform in 2021.

About Curiteva

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company dedicated to advancing spine surgery and improving clinical outcomes by partnering with providers and suppliers to deliver innovative and intuitive implant systems to the market. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com.

Related Images

curiteva-appointments.png

Curiteva Appointments

SOURCE Curiteva