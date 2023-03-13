Custom Antibody Market Report 2023: Rising Therapeutic Applications for MABs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Custom Antibody Market by Service (Development, Purification, Labelling), Type (Monoclonal, Recombinant), Source (Rabbit, Mice), Application (Research, Therapeutics), Indication (Oncology, Immunology), End User (Biopharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global custom antibody market size is projected to reach USD 860 million by 2028 from USD 548 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment for the development of ADCs and rising research in structure-based drug design and therapeutics mAbs of custom antibody, are driving the market growth at a faster pace.

The recombinant antibodies segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

On the basis of type, the custom antibody market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and others. The recombinant antibodies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to low immunogenicity and increased research reproducibility offered by recombinant antibodies. This is likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth.

The mice source is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023.

Based on the source, the market is segmented into mice, rabbits, and others. The mice segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to factors that mice are conventionally preferred hosts for mAbs production for research purposes.

In 2022, the research applications segment held a dominant share.

Based on application, the custom antibody market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment held a dominant share of the custom antibody market. Adoption of custom antibody in research and drug discovery & development is one of the major factors anticipated to project the market growth

The oncology segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Based on indication, the custom antibody market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurobiology, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The oncology indication segment held a dominant share of the custom antibody market, in 2022. The growing use of mAbs and custom antibody in cancer treatment is one of the major factor anticipated to project market growth.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace.

The custom antibody market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of custom antibody market. The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant and key market players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of custom antibody. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising research initiatives undertaken by the government for antibody development in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the custom antibody market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Research Activities and Funding Investments for Antibody Development

Growing Use of Custom Antibodies in Precision Medicine

Use of Antibodies in Biomarker Identification and Validation

Quality Concerns Over Catalog Antibodies

Restraints

High Costs and Complexities Associated with Antibody Development

Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Rising Therapeutic Applications for MABs

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Immunization of Host Animals

Presence of Alternative Antibodies

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $548 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $860 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Custom Antibody Market, by Service

6.1 Introduction

Table 12 Global Market, by Service, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.2 Antibody Development

6.2.1 Antibody Characterization

6.2.2 Antigen Preparation

6.2.3 Immunization & Hybridoma Production

6.3 Antibody Production & Purification

6.4 Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling

7 Custom Antibody Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3 Polyclonal Antibodies

7.4 Recombinant Antibodies

7.5 Other Custom Antibodies

8 Custom Antibody Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mice

8.3 Rabbits

8.4 Other Sources

9 Custom Antibody Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research

9.3 Therapeutics

10 Custom Antibody Market, by Indication

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oncology

10.3 Infectious Diseases

10.4 Immunology

10.5 Neurobiology

10.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.7 Other Indications

11 Custom Antibody Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11.3 Academic & Research Institutes

11.4 Contract Research Organizations

12 Custom Antibody Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abbiotec, Inc (US)

Abcam plc. (UK)

Agilent Technologies, Inc ( Germany )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

Biointron ( China )

) Boster Biological Technology (US)

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc (US)

Creative Biolabs (US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

CUSABIO Technology LLC (US)

Envigo (US)

GenScript ( China )

) Imgenex India Pvt. Ltd ( India ).

). Innovagen AB ( Sweden )

) Kaneka Eurogentech S.A. ( Belgium )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) OriGene Technologies (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc (US)

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc (US)

ProSci (US)

RayBiotech Life, Inc (US)

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc (US)

Sino Biological, Inc ( China )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3zbw1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets