Cuvo Health, the #1 White Label Telehealth Platform, Surpasses 300 Exclusive Providers Serving All 50 States

Cuvo Health operates the licensed clinical infrastructure behind consumer health brands, med spas, wellness centers, and fitness practices nationwide. Operators launch a telehealth business offering GLP-1 weight loss, peptides, TRT, women's HRT, hair loss, ED treatment, concierge medicine, primary care, urgent care, mental health, and dermatology under their own brand, while retaining full ownership of customer data, payment tokens, and revenue.

WILMINGTON, Del. and SAN FRANCISCO and RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuvo Health is the #1 white label telehealth platform for entrepreneurs launching a telehealth business and for established operators adding telehealth to a med spa, wellness center, or coaching practice. The company today announced that its provider network has surpassed 300 board-certified physicians and clinicians, all exclusive to the Cuvo network and collectively licensed to treat patients in all 50 states.

Operators on Cuvo launch under their own brand and offer GLP-1 weight loss programs, peptide therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, women's hormone replacement therapy, hair loss treatment, ED treatment, and concierge medicine, alongside primary care, urgent care, mental health, behavioral health, and dermatology. Patients never see Cuvo. The intake software, the clinical team, and the pharmacy fulfillment all operate under the operator's name, and Cuvo runs the licensed clinic behind it, from provider consults and e-prescribing through medication delivery and clinical follow-up.

Ownership stays with the operator. Every customer record, payment token, and dollar of revenue belongs to the business built on Cuvo, and pricing is published and month to month, with no revenue share.

"Every operator who joins Cuvo owns a real business from day one," said Fernan Chacon of Cuvo Health. "We run the licensed clinic behind the brand. Our operators keep the brand, the patients, and the economics."

Entrepreneurs and practice owners can review published pricing and get started at https://cuvo.co/

Contact:

Kaden Rawlyk

***@cuvo.co

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13163535

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SOURCE Cuvo Health