CVS Pharmacy® expands GLP‑1 support to lower costs, improve access, and help patients stay on therapy

New $50 monthly copay for eligible Medicare patients, one-on-one pharmacist guidance, and over-the-counter products to help manage common side effects available to support patients

MinuteClinic® expands virtual care with new weight management offering and $49 visits

WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for GLP-1 medications continues to increase across the U.S., CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced a comprehensive approach to GLP-1 support spanning its more than 9,000 CVS Pharmacy® locations and MinuteClinic®, available virtually in nearly all states. New offerings include expanded pharmacy support designed to help patients access these treatments and stay on them, and a new $49 MinuteClinic virtual visit that connects eligible adults with licensed clinicians who can evaluate and, where clinically appropriate, prescribe GLP-1 therapy.

CVS pharmacist consulting with patient.

The new approach combines lower-cost access, personalized pharmacist support, and over-the-counter products to help manage common side effects, which are three of the biggest barriers patients face when starting GLP‑1 therapy.

CVS Pharmacy offers a broad range of GLP‑1 prescription medications, including both injectable and oral options from multiple manufacturers, along with new digital resources available on CVS.com. Together with guidance from trusted neighborhood pharmacists, these tools are designed to support patients from their first dose through ongoing treatment.

"Access is only part of the equation with GLP‑1 medications. Patients also need support to stay on therapy and see results," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. "From helping patients manage side effects to identifying ways to lower costs, our pharmacists are there every step of the way."

Lower cost access to GLP-1 medications

To help address cost concerns, CVS Pharmacy will begin participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare GLP‑1 Bridge program starting July 1, 2026. Through the program, which runs through December 31, 2027, eligible Medicare beneficiaries can access certain GLP‑1 medications for $50 per month, offering more predictable and affordable pricing for patients who qualify.

For those not eligible, CVS Pharmacy accepts a wide range of third-party prescription discount cards, manufacturer coupons, and manufacturer vouchers to help reduce out-of-pocket costs. At CVS Pharmacy, the out-of-pocket cost for a GLP-1 medication can be as low as $25 a month through commercial insurance with a manufacturer coupon for eligible patients, or $149 for those without insurance who utilize a manufacturer voucher for qualifying medications and doses. CVS Pharmacy is a retail pharmacy partner for NovoCare®, a program that offers discounted Wegovy® and Ozempic®, and was the first to build a streamlined NovoCare enrollment experience.

Pharmacists at the center of care

As more patients turn to GLP‑1 medications, CVS Pharmacy is emphasizing the role of its pharmacists in helping patients navigate treatment.

According to the CVS Health 2025 Rx Report, nearly half of consumers prioritize personalized care at the pharmacy, and many prefer in-person pharmacy support over digital-only options - highlighting the ongoing importance of face-to-face interactions with pharmacists. From answering questions about dosing to helping patients manage side effects and stay on track, CVS pharmacists play a critical role in supporting the overall treatment experience and are available when it is convenient for the patient.

Clinical weight loss support available at MinuteClinic

MinuteClinic is broadening its virtual care platform with the launch of a new digital health offering that connects eligible adults with licensed clinicians to evaluate their weight loss and metabolic health needs and, where clinically appropriate, prescribe FDA-approved GLP-1 medications for weight loss.

At $49 per visit with no recurring membership or monthly fee, the program is built to make a first step toward weight management straightforward and affordable. Patients begin with a virtual video visit with a licensed physician associate or nurse practitioner, who reviews their health history and weight-management goals before determining whether a GLP-1 therapy is the right fit. Those who start treatment can schedule follow-up visits as needed for dose adjustments, side-effect support, and ongoing monitoring.

The program is available in 47 states and Washington, D.C., and is designed for self-pay adults ages 18 to 64 who are overweight or living with obesity and intend to pay out of pocket for clinical weight loss services. Patients seeking weight loss or metabolic health clinical support can visit MinuteClinic.com.

Over-the-counter products to help manage side effects

Side effects remain one of the leading reasons patients discontinue GLP‑1 therapy. To help address this, CVS Pharmacy has expanded its product assortment and is highlighting CVS brand and national brand over-the-counter products to help make managing side effects easier. Pharmacists can discuss concerns and help manage side effects in collaboration with prescribers.

In select locations, dedicated product displays highlight items that can help manage common issues such as nausea and gastrointestinal discomfort, as well as products that support hydration, protein intake, and overall nutrition. These in-store curated displays, sponsored by Haleon, are designed to bring together pharmacist guidance and practical, easy-to-find products to make it simpler for patients to manage their treatment.

Customers can also select from a wide array of CVS brand products found throughout the store to help manage common GLP-1 side effects that offer the quality and value customers have come to expect from CVS Pharmacy store brands.

For more information on CVS Pharmacy's GLP‑1 support offerings, visit www.CVS.com/GLP1.

*For weight loss-related consultation only. Does not include the price of laboratory tests required.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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SOURCE CVS Health