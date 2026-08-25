CVS Pharmacy® launches Home Team Heroes contest to celebrate youth soccer players

Grand prize winners will receive a grant to their non-profit soccer organization and a photo feature on limited-edition packaging for select Well Market® snacks

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy®, the retail division of CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS), today announced the launch of its Home Team Heroes contest, a new, nationwide initiative that's designed to recognize youth soccer players who are making a meaningful difference in their communities. The contest, which is an extension of CVS Health's ongoing, multi-year commitment to strengthening its communities through soccer, is now accepting nominations for soccer athletes ages 7-15 who exemplify leadership, service and positive community impact, both on and off the pitch.

CVS Home Team Heroes Contest

Two grand prize winners will be awarded a $25,000 grant in their name to their non-profit soccer organization, and their photo will also be featured on packaging for select Well Market® snacks, CVS Pharmacy's store brand consumables line. The limited-edition winners' packaging will be available in select CVS Pharmacy stores next year. Additionally, the grand prize winners will receive a block party for their team at a nearby CVS Pharmacy location. CVS will also select two runner-up winners, who will receive a $10,000 grant to their non-profit soccer organization.

"The Home Team Heroes contest exemplifies CVS Health's commitment to not only improving community wellbeing, but also to celebrating the everyday players who help make their communities stronger," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "We're thrilled to share the winners' stories through packaging on select Well Market snacks. This first-of-its-kind initiative for our brand will help elevate the winners' stories to a broader audience, reflecting how these players' positive impacts can reach far beyond their hometowns."

Additionally, CVS is continuing its collaborations with major soccer faces to help amplify the contest – including NWSL and U.S. national team players as well as Alex Morgan, an NWSL icon and two-time Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist. The stars will share their own stories of what soccer and community support has meant to them and encourage parents to celebrate the young players who are demonstrating leadership among their teams and giving back to their communities.

"Soccer didn't start for me under stadium lights; it started on a local field in Diamond Bar, California, surrounded by coaches and teammates who believed in me. I know firsthand how playing soccer and being part of a team can help build confidence, belonging and leadership, which is why I'm proud to work with CVS to recognize young players through the Home Team Heroes contest," said Alex Morgan. "It's about honoring these players not just for their accomplishments on the field, but for how they're showing up for the people around them."

Parents or guardians can enter their children to win at CVSHomeTeamHeroes.com now through September 25, 2026. To enter, nominators must complete the online entry form, which includes answering three short-response questions about how their nominee is making a difference in their community, how soccer has shaped who they are on and off the field, and what being named a Home Team Hero would mean to them.

Entries will be evaluated based on the nominees' demonstrated community impact, such as their ongoing acts of service or volunteerism with a nonprofit, their school or community organization; mentorship of younger teammates or schoolmates; proven leadership in school clubs, teams or similar programs; demonstration of good sportsmanship; and more. For full official contest rules and details, please visit CVSHomeTeamHeroes.com.

Winners will be selected and announced later this year, with their stories brought to life across national CVS channels and in the communities each calls home.

To learn more about how CVS Health is supporting its communities through soccer, visit cvs.com/content/soccer.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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SOURCE CVS Health