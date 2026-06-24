CWIEME Shanghai 2026 Grand Opening: Setting the Benchmark for Electrical Manufacturing Innovation

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The benchmark event for the coil, electric motor, and transformer manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region – CWIEME Shanghai 2026 – officially opened today at the SWEECC. Running through June 26, the exhibition brings together over 330 leading global exhibitors. On its opening day, CWIEME reached a peak in visitor turnout, with on-site attendance surpassing 20,000 and professional buyers from more than 60 countries participating, reaffirming CWIEME as the focal point of global electrical manufacturing.

Industry Giants Assemble, Showcasing Unprecedented International Caliber

This year's edition hosts a world-class exhibitor roster, covering the entire value chain – from raw materials and components to advanced technologies and intelligent solutions. Applications span NEVs, humanoid robotics, eVTOL, power transmission, consumer electronics, and aerospace. The show serves as Asia-Pacific's premier vertical platform for global technology launches, cross-border direct sourcing, and multi-standard compliance.

Rooted in East China and globally connected, CWIEME Shanghai draws overseas visitors from Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, the US, Norway, and beyond – making it a true global technology and trade hub.

Global Buyers Gather, Building Cross-Border Trade Bridges

Dedicated "International Business Matching Zone – CWIEME Date" hosts vetted buyer delegations from over 20 countries, including Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, the US, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Closed-door one-on-one meetings accelerate negotiations on product specs, technical requirements, and partnership terms, helping exhibitors expand into global markets.

Over the next two days, specialized matchmaking sessions will focus on transformers, humanoid robotics, and low-altitude vehicles – bridging traditional power equipment with future industries.

High-Level Forum – Launchpad for High-Tech, High-Value Content

Concurrent forums feature 40+ experts, academicians, and industry leaders across eight thematic sessions, covering eVTOL, electric drives, motor innovation, green transformers, standards, and cutting-edge research. Packed venues and lively Q&A exchanges make this an unmissable annual event for global electrical professionals. This forward-looking and practically oriented "super classroom" has become an unmissable annual course for electrical professionals worldwide. Here, trends are foreseen, questions are answered, and partnerships are ignited.

More to Explore!

Day one delivered a dynamic mix of technology, networking, and interactive activities. From advanced materials to smart production lines, every booth offered both technical depth and visual appeal.

A spectacular first day is merely the prologue. On June 25–26, even more highlights await – global smart manufacturing, come see it for yourself!