Cyient Limited issues notice on Buyback of its Equity Shares

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. and HYDERABAD, India, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, an Indian listed company (the "Company"; CIN: L72200TG1991PLC013134), hereby announces that the Company's Board of Directors, in its meeting held on April 23, 2026, and shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot on June 10, 2026, have approved the buyback of up to 6,400,000 (six million and four hundred thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 5 each (Indian Rupees five only) ("Equity Shares") of the Company, representing up to 5.76% of the existing total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to INR 7,200,000,000 (Indian Rupees seven billion and two hundred million only) ("Buyback Size") from eligible shareholders as on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 ("Record Date"), on a proportionate basis (subject to small shareholder reservation) at a price of INR 1,125 (Indian Rupees one thousand one hundred twenty five only) per Equity Share (the "Buyback") through the 'Tender Offer' route in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 (to the extent applicable), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time including any statutory modifications or re-enactments thereof.

The Company's public announcement relating to the Buyback ("PA") was published on Friday, June 12, 2026, in India in an English national daily newspaper, a Hindi national daily newspaper, and a regional language (Telugu) daily newspaper, all with wide circulation at the place where the Company's registered office is located, and in the United States in The Washington Post. The PA has also been made available on the websites of the Company at www.cyient.com, the website of Manager to the Buyback at www.axiscapital.co.in, BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com, National Stock Exchange of India Limited www.nseindia.com, and is also expected to be available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India at www.sebi.gov.in. Detailed information about the Buyback will be available in the letter of offer which will be emailed/dispatched, as appropriate, to all person who will be the shareholders of the Company as of the Record Date, at the email/addresses, as appropriate, registered with the depositories for all correspondences by the Company. The letter of offer will also be available on the same websites where the PA is available.

If you have any questions regarding an Equity Share withdrawal or the Buyback, please call the Company at +91 40 6764 1322 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

All dates set out herein are as observed in India in accordance with Indian Standard Time (IST).

Statement Regarding Buyback

The anticipated Buyback discussed in this press release has not yet commenced. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company pursuant to Company's Buyback or otherwise. Any offer to purchase or solicitation of offer to sell will be made pursuant to a letter of offer and other documents relating to the Buyback. The Company's security holders are advised to carefully read these documents, any amendments to these documents and any other documents relating to the buyback in their entirety prior to making any decision with respect to the Company's Buyback because these documents contain important information, including the terms and conditions of the Buyback.

Related link

https://www.cyient.com/investors/financial-information

Media Contact: +91 40 6764 1322 | [email protected]

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SOURCE Cyient Limited