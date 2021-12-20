Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow by USD 9.81 Bn | Hitachi Ltd. and LG Chem Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market has the potential to grow by USD 9.81 billion from 2020 to 2025.

The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by application, the automotive segment is the leading segment of the market.

Based on segmentation by application, the automotive segment is the leading segment of the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%.

APAC is expected to account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cylindrical lithium-ion battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. DLG (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Industrial



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

View Free Sample Report Now for additional information about the contribution of each segment of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The shift in the automotive industry to EVs, increase in demand for power banks and charging systems, and increasing use of e-cigarettes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, safety concerns in li-ion batteries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cylindrical lithium-ion battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cylindrical lithium-ion battery market vendors

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DLG (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

