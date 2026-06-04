Cynapse.ai Unveils Latest Release of cyRoad, a First-Of-Its-Kind Agentic Video Intelligence Solution for Highways

Helping DOTs and transportation agencies detect incidents earlier, unlock actionable traffic intelligence, and enhance road user safety

ARLINGTON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cynapse.ai, a leading provider of agentic video intelligence solutions, today announced the latest release of cyRoad, its AI-powered platform built to help transportation agencies turn existing highway camera networks into real-time operational intelligence.

Designed for Departments of Transportation (DOTs), transportation agencies, and traffic management centers, cyRoad enables organizations to automatically detect incidents, monitor traffic flow, inspect road conditions, manage work zone safety, and enforce traffic violations, without requiring costly replacement of deployed camera infrastructure.

Supporting next-generation intelligent transportation systems, cyRoad gives transportation teams the tools to move from reactive monitoring to proactive highway management by detecting incidents earlier, surfacing actionable traffic intelligence, enhancing road user safety and reducing operational costs across every mile of highway.

The latest release further elevates cyRoad from a video analytics tool into an agentic traffic intelligence layer. Powered by the cynapse copilot and AI agents, which enables operators to query video data, uncover insights, and generate reports on demand using natural language, the platform delivers:

Automatic Incident Detection and Response

Incidents, including collision, overturned vehicles, and hazards on road, are identified in real time, giving operators real-time visibility before situations escalate. The moment an event is detected, AI agents take over automatically, triggering alerts, notifying the right teams, and generating structured incident summary reports.

Traffic Analytics and Operational Intelligence

Raw footage from every connected camera is continuously transformed into structured intelligence, including vehicle counts, types, directions, lanes, speeds, congestion levels, and queue lengths, giving operators what they need to optimize traffic flow and make better-informed decisions for planning and infrastructure.

Automated Road and Asset Inspection

Road surfaces and assets are continuously monitored by the cameras, allowing cyRoad to automatically alert for road infrastructure defects such as potholes, cracks, sinkholes, and damaged signage. Defects and deterioration are flagged early before they escalate into costly repairs.

Work Zone Safety

Active road works are monitored for on-site safety risks, including speeding vehicles near construction zones, barricade placement, cone positioning, and PPE non-compliance, giving agencies the real-time visibility they need to intervene before incidents occur.

Traffic Violation Detection

cyRoad supports agencies in identifying and recording traffic violations, including speeding, illegal stopping, red light infractions, and wrong-way driving. Every detected violation is captured with structured, evidence-backed records to support enforcement actions and improve road compliance.

"DOTs and transportation agencies are being asked to do more with what they have, and the pressure to improve highway safety and response times has never been greater," said Paul Wilson, President of cynapse.ai. "cyRoad is our answer to that challenge. It gives organizations the data-driven foundation to make strategic decisions, meet federal safety mandates, and demonstrate measurable impact, while ensuring every operator has the intelligence they need to respond with confidence the moment something happens on the road."

The launch comes as transportation agencies increasingly adopt AI-driven intelligent transportation systems to improve operational resilience, support Vision Zero safety initiatives, and modernize highway operations without significant infrastructure replacement costs.

The company will showcase cyRoad at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, Booth 4050, June 10-12, at the Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.

To learn more about cyRoad, visit www.cynapse.ai.

About cynapse.ai

Cynapse.ai is a leading provider of Verticalized Agentic AI Video Intelligence solutions, enabling organizations to enhance safety, security, compliance and operational efficiency. cynapse solutions are designed to detect and respond to risks, threats, and violations while uncovering opportunities across smart cities, transportation, seaports, airports, and correctional services. Offering human-like video understanding through cyNeuron and 150+ predefined analytics, and turning it into everyday value through AI agents and an intuitive copilot, cynapse is making video intelligence more powerful and accessible than ever before.

SOURCE cynapse.ai