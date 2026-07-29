Cyrano Therapeutics Announces CYR-064 Phase 2 FLAVOR Trial Results to be Featured at the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society

Oral presentation to highlight Phase 2 data evaluating CYR-064 for persistent post-viral loss of smell

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrano Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel treatments for smell and taste disorders, today announced that an abstract detailing results from the Company's Phase 2 FLAVOR clinical trial evaluating CYR-064 for persistent post-viral loss of smell (hyposmia) was accepted for an oral presentation at the 72nd Annual Meeting of the ARS being held October 15-17, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The FLAVOR Trial abstract has been given the first presentation slot of the ARS General Session on October 16th and will lead the "Oral Presentations: Top 5 Clinical Science" track.

Titled, "FLAVOR phase 2 RCT: Theophylline nasal spray for persistent post-viral hyposmia," the presentation will be delivered by Masayoshi Takashima, MD, FARS, Principal Investigator of the FLAVOR trial, and will highlight data from the FLAVOR Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating CYR-064 in patients suffering from persistent post-viral loss of smell across 14 clinical sites in the U.S.

"We are honored to have the FLAVOR Phase 2 data selected for an oral presentation in the Top 5 Clinical Science track at the American Rhinologic Society's Annual Meeting," said Rick Geoffrion, President and CEO of Cyrano Therapeutics. "ARS is widely regarded as the premier scientific meeting for physicians and researchers focused on rhinologic and olfactory disorders, and we look forward to sharing our findings with leaders in the field. We believe CYR-064 has the potential to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from persistent post-viral loss of smell, and this presentation represents an important opportunity to advance awareness of both the condition and our therapeutic approach."

CYR-064 is a patent-protected, intranasal formulation of a broad-spectrum phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitor with a patent-protected targeted delivery system designed to enhance olfactory neuron excitability and restore the sense of smell.

About Cyrano Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyrano Therapeutics is a private, venture-backed clinical stage regenerative medicine company. Since its foundation, Cyrano has been working diligently to develop therapies for people struggling with the loss of smell and taste. To learn, more please visit https://cyranotherapeutics.com/

Contact:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish (investors)

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(231) 632-0002

Casey McDonald (media)

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(646) 577-8520

SOURCE Cyrano Therapeutics