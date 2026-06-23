D2L Recognized as a Leader Across 15 G2 Summer 2026 Reports

Customer reviews rank D2L Brightspace as a leading learning platform across global markets

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today announced that D2L Brightspace was recognized with 15 awards in G2's Summer 2026 Reports. D2L was named a Leader across global, corporate and regional Learning Management System (LMS) Grid Reports.

"At D2L, we believe learning has the power to transform lives and careers," said John Baker, President and CEO at D2L. "Being recognized by G2 reflects the voices of people who use D2L Brightspace every day to create more engaging, accessible and personalized learning experiences. We are proud to support their success and lean into the future of learning with all our customers."

D2L Brightspace was named a Leader by G2 across 15 global Summer 2026 Reports including:

Regional LMS reports: Canada (Overall, Mid-market and Small Business), United Kingdom, Europe and EMEA

Canada (Overall, Mid-market and Small Business), United Kingdom, Europe and EMEA LMS reports: Overall, Small-Business, Mid-Market and Enterprise

Overall, Small-Business, Mid-Market and Enterprise Corporate LMS reports: Overall and Mid-Market

Overall and Mid-Market Momentum and Results Index reports: Momentum Grid Report and Small-Business Results Index for Learning Management System

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to D2L for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

These awards add to D2L's growing list of accolades. View the full list of award-winning solutions, including D2L Brightspace and D2L Lumi.

About G2's Grid Reports

G2's quarterly Grid Reports rank products using a proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and market presence data. Products in the Leader tier are rated highly by G2 users and hold substantial satisfaction and market presence scores. A product must receive a minimum number of approved, recent reviews to qualify for inclusion. To learn more, visit G2.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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© 2026 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

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SOURCE D2L