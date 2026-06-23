DA EFFECT -- Korea's Rising Clinic Skincare Brand -- Sales Surge 614% Within Four Months of U.S. Launch

Celebrating its U.S. momentum, the premium skincare brand announces promotion for Amazon Prime Day.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DA EFFECT, a premium skincare brand developed by LV BnF in collaboration with Korea's leading aesthetic medical network, DA Medical Group, announced today that its US market sales surged 614% in May compared to its launch month in February, marking a powerful start following its exclusive debut on Amazon.

DA EFFECT's skincare lineup, featuring the Post Care Balm, Treatment Cooling Mask and pH Balancing Barrier Cleanser.

The brand's rapid growth is driven by rising consumer demand for clinically inspired skincare solutions formulated for sensitive and stressed skin. DA EFFECT's bestseller, the Treatment Cooling Mask, sold out of its initial inventory within just one month of its global launch, reflecting strong early market acceptance.

Built on 13 Years of Clinical and Aesthetic Expertise

DA EFFECT draws on over 13 years of clinical insights and treatment experience accumulated by DA Medical Group, one of Korea's premier aesthetic medical networks. The brand uniquely combines medical skincare expertise with robust supply chain capabilities provided by global logistics leader LogisValley.

Premium Post-Procedure Skincare Solutions

Developed from clinical expertise, DA EFFECT introduces its proprietary GINSTECA-X™ formula. Powered by this key ingredient, the flagship Post Care Balm features a 5% TECA Complex and ginseng exosomes. *It is clinically proven to soothe irritated skin and repair the skin barrier after just one use, delivering 24-hour deep hydration.

The Treatment Cooling Mask complements the balm with an instant cooling effect. Clinical tests show it drops skin temperature by up to 14°F* immediately upon application, instantly soothing stressed skin.

Dermatologically Tested for Safety

To ensure the highest product safety and quality, the entire DA EFFECT product lineup has undergone rigorous dermatological testing by Dermatest, the globally recognized German dermatological research institute, earning its highest "Excellent" rating for skin compatibility.

Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Promotion

To sustain its momentum in the US market, DA EFFECT will participate in Amazon Prime Day with its largest promotion since launch. Customers can enjoy up to 40% savings on select duo skincare sets—featuring the Post Care Balm, Treatment Cooling Mask, and pH Balancing Barrier Cleanser—while individual products will be discounted by up to 30%.

"DA EFFECT brings the power of clinical recovery into the daily skincare routine," said a spokesperson for the company. "We believe consumers looking for effective solutions for the summer season will love experiencing our clinically inspired approach through this Prime Day promotion."

For more information about DA EFFECT and its Amazon Prime Day offers, visit the [DA EFFECT Official Amazon Brand Store].

*Based on a clinical test conducted by P&K Skin Clinical Research Center with 23 adult women (ages 35–59). Individual results may vary.

About DA EFFECT

DA EFFECT is a premium Korean dermocosmetic brand developed in partnership with DA Medical Group, one of Korea's leading aesthetic medical networks. Combining clinical expertise, proprietary skincare technology, and dermatologist-tested formulations, DA EFFECT offers targeted solutions designed to support barrier recovery, hydration, and redness relief for sensitive skin.

SOURCE LV BnF