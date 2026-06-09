DABALASH Reports Continued Global Growth with $16.9 Million in 2025 Retail Revenue and $19 Million Forecast for 2026

Beauty innovator DABALASH continues its global expansion, driven by strong consumer loyalty, accelerating

e-commerce performance, and rising demand for effective science-backed lash and brow growth solutions.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DABALASH today announced sustained momentum across its retail and digital channels, reporting $16.9 million in global retail revenue for 2025 and projecting $19 million in 2026. The brand also recorded a 19% year-over-year increase in Amazon sales, underscoring continued strength in its core e-commerce business.

With more than 17 years of category leadership, DABALASH has expanded its international footprint across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe, with plans to expand in the EU and UK through a combination of retail growth, localized go-to-market strategies, and increasing global demand for its award-winning Lash & Brow Strengthening Serum.

Brand Differentiation:

FDA-registered cosmetic manufacturing environment

ISO 22716 certification

ESR Socially Responsible Enterprise certification

Patented, in-house manufacturing within a privately owned facility

Over 15 years of proven product performance

Produced in FDA-registered facilities and developed within the company's in-house manufacturing operations, DABALASH maintains strict standards of quality, safety, and consistency across its product portfolio.

Brand Highlights:

$16.9 million in Global Retail Revenue in 2025

$19 million Projected Global Retail Revenue in 2026

Amazon sales increased 19% year-over-year in 2026 compared to 2025

Amazon sales grew from approximately $4,000 at launch per month to an average of $86,000 per month

The company's projected 2026 growth reflects ongoing international expansion and sustained demand for its lash and brow enhancement category.

About DABALASH:

DABALASH is a global beauty brand operating across multiple international markets and continuing to expand. This ongoing growth reflects rising global demand for trusted, science-backed beauty solutions and sustained momentum across both established and emerging markets.

Founded by Reginaldo Torres, DABALASH was built around a patented formula manufactured in-house under high-quality production standards, supporting consistency, safety, and performance across its product portfolio. The brand has developed a loyal consumer base driven by strong repeat purchase behavior and category leadership in lash and brow care.

Media Inquiries:

Hayley Simkin, Senior Account Executive

Push The Envelope PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Dabalash