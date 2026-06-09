Daily Harvest Debuts Limited-Edition Host Nation Lineup Inspired by the Flavors of North America

New Cherry Pie Protein, Blueberry Maple, and Mango Chile Smoothies Celebrate the Distinct Tastes and Traditions of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company committed to nourishing people with real foods, today announced the launch of three new limited-edition smoothies inspired by the foods, flavors, and cultural traditions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Available exclusively at dailyharvest.com beginning today, the Host Nation Lineup arrives just in time for the world's most-watched soccer tournament coming to North America. The brand is celebrating each host nation the Daily Harvest way: through flavor and real foods first.

New Host Nation Lineup from Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Logo

Each smoothie is inspired by a distinct cultural moment and available exclusively online, individually or as a limited-edition discounted "Hat Trick 3-Pack". Ordering all three for $19.99 will save you 25% on the three smoothies.

Cherry Pie Protein (U.S.A.) Inspired by the nostalgia of an American county fair, Cherry Pie Protein delivers rich, craveable cherry flavor with 15 grams of plant-based protein. Familiar, satisfying, and indulgent with a serious nutritional backbone, it is a summer classic elevated the Daily Harvest way.

Blueberry Maple (Canada) Inspired by the tranquility of a Canadian lakeside cottage, Blueberry Maple is comforting and quietly indulgent, with natural sweetness from maple syrup. The kind of flavor that feels like a long weekend up north.

Mango Chile (Mexico) Inspired by the brightness of a Mexican fruit cart, Mango Chile is sweet, spicy, and refreshingly unexpected. Light, vibrant, and built for summer, this one is a standout from the first sip.

"This summer, the world's eyes will be on the three host nations of North America, and we wanted to celebrate the best way we know how: through delicious food powered by organic fruits and vegetables. Each of these countries brings something extraordinary to the table, and that inspired us to capture those flavors in a cup. The Host Nation Lineup is our way of inviting people to experience these remarkable cultures through taste, and to discover what makes each one uniquely worth celebrating." Ricky Silver, CEO, Daily Harvest

To bring the lineup to life beyond the blender, Daily Harvest is giving consumers the chance to win exciting destination travel experiences in each of the three host nations. Starting June 15, consumers can enter the Host Nation Getaway Sweepstakes at daily-harvest.com. Grand prize experiences include a stay at a storied Muskoka lakeside cottage that fans of prestige television will immediately recognize., a New York City getaway, and a Puerto Vallarta beach escape. Additional prize layers include $500 travel gift cards and Daily Harvest gift cards.

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents ages 18 and older. No purchase necessary. Visit daily-harvest.com for official rules and full details.

Cherry Pie Protein, Blueberry Maple, and Mango Chile are available exclusively at daily-harvest.com beginning June 8, 2026, for a limited time. These products will not be available in retail stores.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is real food made easy: frozen smoothies and bowls built on organic fruits and vegetables, designed to help you feel your best every day. Daily Harvest believes that food should be grown, not engineered, that eating plants is powerful, and that ease matters. Our nutritionist-crafted products are quick to prepare, delicious to eat, and available for home delivery at daily-harvest.com. Daily Harvest is part of the Chobani family of brands.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

818-278-4068

[email protected]

SOURCE Daily Harvest