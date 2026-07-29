Daily Union News: M Beauty Gallery's Miok Kim Builds Integrated Care Model Connecting Inner and Outer Well-Being…from Skin Structure to Life Structure

- K-Beauty's Next Competitive Edge Lies in Systems: M Beauty Gallery Integrates Data with Life Structure Theory

- M Beauty Gallery partners with ITimes KDA Data Analysis System to Shift from Experience-Based Care to Data-Driven Personalization

- Yongdoo Kim's Theory of Life Structure and Facial Fat-Compartment Research Converge on the Hidden Causes Behind Visible Change

- The four-stage cycle of opportunity, change, choice and acceptance connects external care with internal transformation

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's beauty industry is entering a new stage in which its competitive advantage may no longer depend solely on cosmetics and devices. The next frontier is increasingly being defined by diagnostic frameworks, personalized protocols and systems capable of connecting external appearance with internal change.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the country exported $11.4 billion in cosmetics in 2025, up 11.8 percent from the previous year. Its cosmetics trade surplus reached $10.1 billion, surpassing the $10 billion mark for the first time.

South Korea overtook the United States to become the world's second-largest cosmetics exporter behind France. Skincare products accounted for $8.53 billion, or 74.7 percent of total exports.

The figures demonstrate the global strength of Korean products. They do not, however, prove that the industry has established an equally advanced system for understanding the skin and structural differences of each individual.

Products and devices can be standardized. Human faces cannot. Bone proportions, fat distribution, aging patterns, treatment history, lifestyle and psychological conditions differ from person to person.

Miok Kim, Director of M Beauty Gallery, a personalized skin care studio in Chuncheon-si, South Korea, has spent nearly three decades approaching the skin not merely as a surface but as the visible outcome of an underlying structure. Her method interprets wrinkles, volume loss, asymmetry and skin condition in relation to facial support, lifestyle and self-perception.

This approach has a scientific point of reference in the facial fat-compartment model introduced by Rod Rohrich and Joel Pessa in 2007. Their anatomical research showed that facial subcutaneous fat is not a single continuous layer. It is divided into discrete compartments separated by fibrous boundaries.

Later studies further demonstrated that superficial and deep facial fat compartments occupy different anatomical layers and do not necessarily change at the same rate. Deep-fat deflation, skeletal remodeling and movement of superficial tissue can produce similar visible signs while arising from different causes.

This helps explain why identical equipment and formulations may generate different outcomes. A standardized protocol cannot fully reflect variations in facial structure. Observation, assessment, design, application and reassessment must therefore operate as one connected process.

M Beauty Gallery is seeking to systematize this process through cooperation with the ITimes KDA(Korea Data Analysis) System. The framework is designed to organize individual skin conditions, facial characteristics, care histories, lifestyle factors and longitudinal changes as structured data.

The purpose is not simply to measure the skin. It is to build a repeatable cycle in which the initial condition is assessed, an individualized direction is selected, changes are monitored and the next decision is adjusted according to evidence.

At this point, the theory of life structure proposed by Yongdoo Kim, Chairman of the SNS Journalists Federation (Daily Union•SNSJTV), connects with M Beauty Gallery's external care regimen.

In 'Cheongdam Circulation Theory, Understanding Destiny and Fate', co-authored by Yongdoo Kim and Maidasha and published in February 2026, life is described not as a straight line but as a recurring structure shaped by conditions and choices.

The theory distinguishes destiny given at birth as a set of structural conditions from destiny created through life as a path of choices made within those conditions. Transformation unfolds through four stages: opportunity, change, choice and acceptance.

Opportunity is the recognition of a possible transition. Change occurs when an existing balance begins to shift. Choice determines a path within the available conditions. Acceptance converts the outcome into a foundation for the next cycle.

The Structural Theory of Life and facial fat-compartment theory belong to different fields and rely on different forms of evidence. They should not be presented as scientifically identical theories.

Their conceptual connection lies elsewhere. Both suggest that visible outcomes originate in underlying structures and that meaningful transformation begins only when those structures are recognized.

One addresses the architecture of the face. The other interprets the architecture of life. M Beauty Gallery's integrated model is being developed at the point where those two perspectives meet.

Changes in appearance can reshape self-perception and social interaction. New feedback can influence confidence, behavior and lifestyle. Those internal changes may then affect skin condition, health habits and outward expression. The inner and outer self therefore function as an interconnected cycle rather than as separate domains.

M Beauty Gallery's role consequently expands beyond temporary surface care. The proposed framework combines Miok Kim's field experience, Yongdoo Kim's Structural Theory of Life and ITimes KDA Data Analysis System in a cycle of observation, analysis, choice, execution and reassessment.

Its limited-appointment model is also more than a premium positioning strategy. Structural observation and longitudinal data analysis require time. The operating system must first define the level of care it can deliver, and client capacity must then be set within that limit.

Kim began her career in 1993 as an MC, reporter and narrator at Chuncheon MBC. From 1996 to 2010, she managed VIP clients at a hotel skincare spa and later served in supervisory and judging roles for Korea's national skincare and makeup licensing examinations.

She was appointed a judge at an international beauty competition in 2013 and taught beauty-tourism coordination before opening her own practice in 2015. She has continued to update her expertise through executive education and professional certification programs.

The significance of the M Beauty Gallery initiative lies in expanding the definition of K-Beauty. Products and devices can be copied. Long-term observational expertise, structured data and individualized decision-making systems are much harder to reproduce.

The goal is no longer limited to helping a person look better. It is to create a balanced structure in which external improvement supports restored self-perception and internal choice leads to a renewed direction in life.

Surface-focused care may deliver temporary results. A system that understands facial and personal structures, monitors change through data and adjusts choices over time can turn external recovery into internal transformation.

M Beauty Gallery's vision for the next stage of K-Beauty is therefore not simply another product or treatment. It is a collaborative human-balance platform that connects the skin, the inner self and life choices within one evolving system.

Aesthetic skincare is not a medical procedure and does not claim to treat disease or reproduce the effects of medical treatment. Individual results may vary according to skin condition, lifestyle and other factors.

SOURCE Daily Union News