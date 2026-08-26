Dairyland to Issue an Estimated $30 million to Florida Auto Policyholders

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairyland announced today that it will return $30 million in savings to eligible Florida private passenger automobile policyholders through a one-time dividend. The insurer is citing recent legal system reforms and improved market stability as key factors contributing to the savings. In addition to the one-time dividend, Dairyland recently lowered its Florida auto insurance rates by an average of 14%, providing additional savings for customers and more affordable coverage for Florida drivers.

The dividend and rate reduction reflect continued improvements in Florida's private passenger automobile insurance market following reforms signed into law by Governor DeSantis in 2023. The reforms have helped reduce overall loss costs and improve market conditions, enabling Dairyland to pass those savings along to eligible policyholders.

"We're pleased to return savings to eligible policyholders and help make auto insurance more affordable for Florida drivers," said Pete Anhalt, president of personal lines at Sentry. "Recent reforms have helped create a fairer market environment for everyone, and we're committed to sharing the benefits of those improvements with Florida drivers while helping them manage the cost of their auto insurance."

For policyholders with a premium balance due, the dividend will be applied toward any outstanding balance and future bills. Policyholders whose accounts are paid in full, as well as those whose policies have been canceled with no premium due, will receive a refund. Refunds generally will be issued using the same payment method used for the policyholder's most recent premium payment.

Eligible Florida policyholders will begin receiving their dividends within 14 to 21 days after notification. Customers will receive formal notification with additional details about their dividend and how it will be applied or refunded.

About Sentry® Insurance

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best as of July 2026. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com.

SOURCE Dairyland