BelongHere, a patent-pending AI companion built for the moments you feel most alone, launches today on iOS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BelongHere was not born in a boardroom. It was born in the middle of the night, in the moments its founder needed someone to just be there, and had no one to call.

Daisy Ramirez learned early what it means to carry something with no one beside you. A difficult childhood taught her to read other people's pain before her own was noticed. Years later, moving to the United States over twenty years ago with no family nearby, that ache followed her. The same ache millions carry quietly, in the middle of full rooms and full lives, still feeling alone.

Daisy Ramirez, founder of BelongHere, the first Presence AI companion app. Available now on the App Store. BelongHere - a patent-pending AI companion built for the moments you feel most alone. Visit belonghere.life.

"There were so many nights I needed someone to just be there, and there was no one," Ramirez says. "Not to fix anything. Just to help me feel heard and seen. That one thing changes everything. That's what I want to give other people."

So she built it.

Belonging is not a luxury. It is one of the most fundamental human needs, as essential as food or shelter. Research shows that people who feel they belong live longer, recover faster, and carry less of the weight that quietly breaks us. Its absence does not just hurt. It harms. And yet millions go through entire days, entire lives, feeling alone. BelongHere was built around one belief: that no one should have to.

The U.S. Surgeon General has declared loneliness an epidemic, as damaging to health as smoking fifteen cigarettes a day. Because sometimes we just need someone to sit with us in the mud. Not to fix it. Not to explain it. Just to be there at 2am, in the darkest part of it, when there is no one to call.

Everyone is carrying something. We often hold back, afraid of being too much, of being judged. BelongHere is built for the part of us we never say out loud, never feel safe enough to show, are too ashamed to name, and have learned to carry alone.

Come as you are. No judgment. It will not leave.

In a market crowded with AI girlfriends and roleplay fantasies, BelongHere is not trying to be your fantasy. It is trying to be your refuge. A warm, steady presence that cares and wants nothing back. It listens without judgment, remembers what you carry so returning feels like being known, and forgets the moment you ask.

Unlike companions that live only in words, BelongHere begins in the body, where feelings live before language. You can name what you feel through animated glass orbs, find where an emotion sits inside you, breathe until your nervous system settles, or simply talk. Ramirez calls this Presence AI, a new category of technology built not to hold your attention but to give it back. She has filed a patent on five core inventions, including a method for silently sensing what your body holds and passing it to the companion before you have said a word.

Her authority was earned through a difficult childhood, twenty years carrying this, and deep study in attachment, trauma, and the nervous system. Bowlby, Ainsworth, van der Kolk, Levine, Porges. She built all of it as a solo founder, no team, no budget.

"Our presence is the greatest present we can give the people we love," Ramirez says. "The future of technology will not be defined by artificial intelligence alone. It will be defined by whether that intelligence helps us become more human."

Presence over performance. Being over becoming. A place to feel less alone.

BelongHere is available now on the App Store, free to begin, with optional premium tiers. Visit belonghere.life.

Media Contact:

Daisy Ramirez

704-488-7090

[email protected]

SOURCE Daisy Ramirez