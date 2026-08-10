Dallas College Becomes NIKE-Branded Athletics Program, a First for a Texas Community College

Multi-year agreement with BSN SPORTS elevates student-athlete experience and recruiting

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas College Athletics has entered into a multi-year agreement with BSN SPORTS to become a NIKE-branded athletics program, positioning Dallas College as the first community college in Texas with this distinction and among a select group of institutions aligned with one of the most recognized brands in sports.

With the BSN SPORTS partnership, Dallas College becomes the first NIKE-branded community college program in Texas.

The partnership establishes BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and a leading provider of team sports solutions, as the preferred supplier of NIKE uniforms, apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for Dallas College Athletics, across seven campuses reaching 130,000 students in North Texas.

"This is more than a uniform partnership. It is a statement about where Dallas College Athletics is headed," said Lynn Nabi, executive director of athletics at Dallas College. "Aligning with the NIKE brand strengthens our visibility, enhances the student-athlete experience and reinforces our commitment to competing and winning at the highest level of community college athletics."

The branding agreement will elevate Dallas College Athletics' identity, enhance the department's recruiting visibility and position the college alongside peer institutions that leverage major athletic partnerships.

"Our team is excited to help bring the NIKE brand to the student athletes, coaches, and fans that support all seven Dallas College campus athletic programs," said Todd Northrop, senior vice president of BSN SPORTS collegiate and pro select divisions. "Dallas College Athletics has done a great job building championship winning programs, and we're going to bring this same standard to delivering apparel, gear and customer support."

The partnership directly supports student-athletes by ensuring access to high-performance, consistent NIKE gear across all programs. Dallas College Athletics sponsors programs across multiple sports and has a long history of academic and athletic achievement, producing 17 championship teams in the last five years, more than 80 All-Americans and many student-athletes who continue their careers at four-year universities and beyond.

About Dallas College

Founded in 1965, Dallas College consists of seven campuses - Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland - plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 133,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry, and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education, nursing, software development and management. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 64 dual credit programs.

ABOUT BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is a leading distributor and manufacturer of sporting goods apparel and equipment that serves more than 1,100 collegiate partners nationwide. With a focus on game-changing partnerships, one of the widest selections of private and leading brands, and a one-stop-shop model, BSN SPORTS has helped elevate team sports participation for more than 150,000 teams and organizations nationally at all levels of competition since 1972. For more information, visit BSNSPORTS.com.

SOURCE Dallas College