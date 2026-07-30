Dallas Divorce Attorney and Dallas Estate Planning & Probate Attorney Team Earns Dual 2026 #1 Rankings from Expertise.com

Family-Led Dallas Firm Earns Recognition for Family Law, Probate, and Estate Planning

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashmore Law Firm, P.C., a Dallas law firm handling family law and estate planning serving clients in high-net-worth divorce in Texas and complex probate matters across DFW, has been named Expertise.com's 2026 #1 featured provider in two categories: Best Divorce Lawyers in Garland, Texas and Best Probate Lawyers in Lewisville, Texas — a rare dual recognition for a single Dallas firm.

Gary Ashmore and Lori Ashmore Peters

The firm is led by two managing attorneys each leading a dedicated team. Gary Ashmore, Firm Managing Attorney, leads the family law practice; licensed in Texas since 1995, he is selected to Texas Super Lawyers in Family Law (2024–2026) and holds the AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell (2022-2026). His sister, Lori Ashmore Peters, Managing Attorney, leads the estate planning and probate practice; licensed in Texas since 1996, she has been selected to Texas Super Lawyers in Estate Planning & Probate every year from 2012 through 2026 — 15 consecutive years — has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for Trusts and Estates in 2025 and 2026, and also holds the AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell (2022-2026).

"Complex divorces almost always involve trusts, businesses, and multi-generational assets. When your family law and estate planning attorneys are in different buildings or on different strategies, clients pay for that gap. Running both practices under one roof — with Lori leading estate planning and probate and me leading family law — lets us catch those issues at the strategy stage rather than after the fact," said Gary Ashmore, Firm Managing Attorney.

About The Ashmore Law Firm, P.C.

The Ashmore Law Firm, P.C. is a Dallas family law and estate planning firm co-founded by the late Dallas County Probate Court Judge Joseph E. Ashmore, Jr. and his son Gary Ashmore. Serving Dallas, Garland, Lewisville, Plano, Frisco, Highland Park, and the greater DFW area, practice areas include divorce and complex property division, high-net-worth divorce, family law, estate planning, trusts, probate and estate administration, probate litigation, will contests, guardianship, and business succession planning. Ms. Ashmore Peters has served as a special probate judge for Probate Court No. 3 in Dallas County and is a certified Attorney Ad Litem and Guardian Ad Litem in the Texas Probate Courts. Mr. Ashmore has also served as Attorney Ad Litem and Guardian Ad Litem in Texas courts. Visit www.AshmoreLaw.com to learn more. Join Ashmore Law Firm, P.C. on Facebook at Facebook.com/AshmoreLawFirm, on Instagram at @ashmorelawfirm, on YouTube at YouTube/AshmoreLaw, and on LinkedIn at The Ashmore Law Firm, P.C.

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SOURCE The Ashmore Law Firm, P.C.