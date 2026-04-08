Dallas Professional Home Organizer Marisa Hayes Disrupts the Industry with Two New Books on Radical Release and Healing

Professional home organizer Marisa Hayes challenges the status quo with two books, Letting Go and Never Letting Go, revealing a deeper truth: you can't organize your way out of emotional attachment or avoidance.

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where organizing is often glamorized as surface-level perfection, Hayes disrupts the narrative with raw honesty. "If you're still holding onto everything, you're not organized—you're just rearranged," Hayes asserts. Her work delivers a powerful wake-up call to those overwhelmed by the silent weight of items that no longer serve a purpose, shifting the focus from physical "stuff" to the mental ties of guilt, fear, and nostalgia.

The dual release offers a comprehensive roadmap to clarity:

Coach Marisa Hayes - Professional Home Organizer

Letting Go: A guide to the practical and personal process of releasing outdated versions of oneself and expired expectations disguised as belongings.

Never Letting Go (Grief Decluttering): A compassionate guide for those struggling to release the belongings of a loved one who has passed on. Hayes provides a framework for navigating grief, helping readers understand that they are the holders of the memory—not the physical objects. This book dismantles the heavy guilt that often prevents people from letting go, proving that releasing an item does not mean losing the person.

Hayes presents decluttering not as a chore, but as a breakthrough. Her approach combines professional expertise with psychological insight, helping individuals unlock mental and emotional freedom. The result is more than just a cleaner home; it is a sharper mind, lighter energy, and a renewed sense of control.

Both titles will be available on Amazon:

Letting Go — https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DT7HLSCH

Never Letting Go (Grief Decluttering) — https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTBTYB2Q

Marisa Hayes of Dallas is the founder of Absolute Touch Organizing (est. 2015), a professional organizing service that helps clients declutter and create functional, peaceful living spaces, with both in-person and virtual support options.

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SOURCE Marisa Hayes