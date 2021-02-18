Dallas TX, Suffolk County NY, and Virginia Beach VA use Salesforce for their COVID-19 Economic Assistance and Recovery

Suffolk County New York , City of Virginia Beach Virginia , and City of Dallas Texas were among the list of local governments who drove and continue to drive their digital initiatives forward. Suffolk County NY launched their 311 call center taking a phased approach, enabling their platform to also be utilized when the County was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Suffolk 311 system became the way the County managed their response with citizens and businesses. The County also launched their citizen facing self service web portal as another channel for citizens and businesses for COVID-19 response. Suffolk is re-opening and expanding departments using 311 to include Human Services.

Suffolk has 63 active Service Request types configured in the 311 Capsule including service request types for Covid-19. The county is required to provide shared services for other jurisdictions within the County. Users can be alerted to which jurisdiction owns that specific issue at that location. The multi-jurisdictional functionality allows for more flexibility and configurability of the distribution of tickets could be adjusted as things evolve. Multi-jurisdictional functionality also provides the ability to track constituent issues to meet needs and security options to limit views of information as required by the county.

Dallas, Texas ranked in the top 10 most populous cities in the United States, needed to rapidly implement enterprise level, scalable, Low Code/No Code platform-based solutions to provide uncompromised customer service to the Public and a safe environment for their employees. The City of Dallas successfully launched three critical applications to aid with tackling and providing the technology support needed for city employees to serve their constituents during COVID-19. Success for The City of Dallas means, city wide proactive reporting, public appointment scheduling with city departments online, and increasingly digitized forms and applications. City of Dallas departments currently leveraging these solutions include 311, Community Care, and Code Compliance. These apps play a crucial role in supporting the city as they continue to serve their constituents during these challenging times.

Virginia Beach, one of the nation's top award winning digital cities, placed third in the Annual Digital Government survey in 2020. When the City sought an off-the-shelf, configurable software-as-a-service system to aid in COVID-19 relief, they turned to the recently purchased 311 Capsule CRM solution and repurposed that traditional 311 solution project to meet their urgent pandemic response needs. Launched on time and on budget by Incapsulate, the City has remotely deployed this project in multiple phases, prioritizing COVID-19 response. The first phase focused on short-term rentals and COVID-19 donations and disaster relief. Virginia Beach equipped their Emergency Communications and Citizen Services operations with the ability to review and accept community-based donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies.

In the second phase, the City implemented COVID-19 a suite of Financial Relief Applications ( Public Utilities Payment Assistance ) and the Board of Commissioner Online Appointment Scheduler. Virginia Beach is leveraging the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system for two COVID-19 relief fund programs: City Services Bill Pandemic Relief , VA State CARES relief and Emergency Debt Repayment Plan. Citizens who lost their jobs or income due to COVID-19 may use the online portal to submit and track their applications for assistance. Departments are empowered to collaborate on application review, validation and approval. The reporting process is streamlined by collecting and processing applicant progress reports digitally. Virginia Beach also implemented Incapsulate's Remote Appointment Scheduling Application, which helps digitize the delivery of mission-critical services provided by the City's Commissioner of the Revenue.

The latest phase includes the City's COVID-19 Vaccine Management System. The City of Virginia Beach stands ready to support the Virginia Department of Health's vaccination program, as the system integrates with the State of Virginia's Vaccine systems. Residents are able to pre-register online and input their information to generate a request for the vaccine that is then sent to the state health department. Online notifications are then sent to residents to schedule an appointment. The city also provides relevant information on the availability of the vaccine, who is eligible and where they can go to get vaccinated.

In 2021 local government agencies continue to rise to the occasion to ensure their citizens are being served. As we have seen with Suffolk, Dallas and Virginia Beach; cities and counties are working tirelessly to improve resident - government interactions across every channel. They continue to enable cross-agency collaboration and empower a remote workforce to provide faster, easier, smarter government services.

