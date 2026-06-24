Dambisa Moyo to Chair the Economic Club of New York

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dambisa Moyo, the global economist and member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords, has been named Chair of the Board of Trustees of The Economic Club of New York.

Dr. Moyo is a member of the Board of Directors of The Chevron Corporation, Conde Nast, Starbucks Coffee Company, and the National Geographic Society. She also serves on the investment committee of the Oxford University Endowment. She is the author of five (5) best-selling books on the macroeconomy, geopolitics, and the global financial markets.

Dambisa Moyo

Founded in 1907, the Economic Club of New York (ECNY) is the premier, non-partisan forum for discussing the economic, social, and political forces facing the United States and the world.

For more than 100 years, the Club has hosted over one thousand preeminent speakers, including Presidents, Heads of State, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and renowned thinkers, all of whom have contributed to the Club's tradition of excellence.

Dr Moyo said: "I am honored to assume the role of Chair of The Economic Club of New York and build on more than a century of great work of my predecessors. I look forward to working with the executive team to spotlight the most pressing trends shaping the world economy today, including: AI and technology, shifting geopolitics, the energy transition, and the future of global financial markets."

The Club has had the honor of hosting:

Presidents of the United States: President Donald J. Trump, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, Woodrow Wilson, William H. Taft, Herbert Hoover, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

International Heads of State: Winston Churchill, Mikhail Gorbachev, Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher, Yitzak Rabin, Corizon Aquino, and Zhu Rongji.

Business and Policy Luminaries: Scott Bessant, Jamie Dimon, Larry Fink, Bill Gates, Ken Griffin, Mellody Hobson, Henry Kissinger, Ruth Porat, and Jay Powell.

For more information on the Club: https://www.econclubny.org/

For more information on Dambisa Moyo: https://dambisamoyo.com/.

SOURCE Office of Dambisa Moyo