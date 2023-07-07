Damper Actuators Market to grow by USD 817.48 million|Growing adoption of IoT-enabled damper actuators is one of the major trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The damper actuators market size is set to grow by USD 817.48 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.8%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The damper actuators market is segmented as follows:

Type

Non-spring Return Damper Actuator



Spring Return Damper Actuator

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Industrial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The non-spring return damper actuator segment is significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. Non-spring damper actuators allow for precise and accurate positioning of dampers, enabling finer control over airflow and ventilation within HVAC systems leading to more energy efficiency and occupant comfort. These types of damp actuators offer faster response times, allowing for quick adjustments to changes in environmental conditions or control signals. Furthermore, some of the key application areas of non-spring return damper actuators include commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and residential structures. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the segment growth during the forecast period.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market

Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the damper actuators market include AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd., DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, iO HVAC Controls, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the damper actuators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

AB Regin - The company offers damper actuator solutions such as Damper actuators with spring return, Damper actuators with communication, and spring return.

The company offers damper actuator solutions such as Damper actuators with spring return, Damper actuators with communication, and spring return. Azbil Corp. - The company offers damper actuator solutions such as Direct Coupled Damper Actuator.

The company offers damper actuator solutions such as Direct Coupled Damper Actuator. DMI Technology Corp. - The company offers damper actuator solutions through its subsidiary ElectroCraft.

Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers boosting the market growth

The rise in construction activity with access to affordable technology drives the growth of the damper actuators market. Not only in terms of affordable living there have been major technological changes in the construction sector, not only in terms of affordable living but also in accommodating the growing needs of industrialization and commercial activities.

Since construction projects often include the development of commercial buildings, residential complexes, and infrastructure projects, these structures need efficient HVAC systems to provide heating, cooling, and ventilation. The projects include airports, hospitals, and shopping malls. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the damper actuators market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends fueling the market growth

The growing adoption of IoT-enabled damper actuators is an emerging market trend. Damper actuators have a wide variety of applications in smart building systems, and these devices, when integrated with smart building systems, enable advanced control and automation capabilities.

Communication with central building management systems, allowing for centralized monitoring, control, and optimization of HVAC operations, are some of the applications. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive the global damper actuators market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high initial cost of installing damper actuators challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. Significant upfront investments, including the cost of the actuators themselves, the installation expenses, and integration with existing HVAC systems, are some of the major factors hindering the market growth.

Also, since several organizations work under severe budget constraints, it might limit the willingness to invest in damper actuators. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of damper actuators during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist damper actuators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the damper actuators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the damper actuators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of damper actuators market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive dampers market size is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive dampers market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the production volume of passenger vehicles is notably driving the automotive dampers market growth.

The electric actuators market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,312.22 million. This electric actuators market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (rotary and linear), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for commercial and defense aircraft is notably driving market growth.

Damper Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 817.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd., DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, iO HVAC Controls, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

