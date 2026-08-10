Dana Incorporated to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

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Dana Incorporated

Aug 10, 2026, 10:00 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2026. Beginning at 10 a.m. EDT, Dana's Chief Executive Officer Byron Foster will take part in a fireside chat for approximately 35 minutes.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the event.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion solutions for the light- and commercial‑vehicle markets. Guided by its vision to be the world's best powertrain company, Dana delivers advanced conventional and clean‑energy technologies that help customers improve the performance, efficiency, and durability of their vehicles. The company supplies leading vehicle manufacturers and related aftermarkets with industry‑defining drive systems, electrodynamic technologies, and thermal and sealing solutions.

Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, USA, Dana reported sales of $7.5 billion in 2025. With a history dating to 1904, the company employs 27,000 people in 24 countries across six continents. Learn more at dana.com.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

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